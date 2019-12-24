Solar Eclipse 2019: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About Annular Solar Eclipse- Last Eclipse Of The Year

Annular solar eclipse will appear like a ring of fire from Earth

Highlights The annular solar eclipse will last for three minutes and 40 seconds

Annular Solar Eclipse in December 2019 is the first eclipse of the season

Do not watch solar eclipse with the naked eye

Solar Eclipse 2019: Just before 2019 is about to end, there's a celestial treat waiting for you. The last solar eclipse of 2019 is all set to occur on Thursday, December 26. It will be visible in India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the Philippines. This one will be annular solar eclipse, in which the edge of the sun remains visible as a bright ring around the moon. This time, the moon is quite farther than average from the Earth. Once it will cross the sun, you can see a negative shadow which will look like a ring of fire. This procedure is termed as antumbra or annular eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2019: What you need to know

Annular solar eclipse 2019 will be visible from most of Asia including South India and some part North and West Australia and North and East Africa, according to timeanddate.com. People in North America and Britain will be able to see the eclipse on the ground.

The annular solar eclipse will last for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds. Partial solar eclipse will appear at first location at 7:59:53 am IST on December 26. Full solar eclipse will appear at 9:04:33am IST, and then move to maximum eclipse position at 10:47:46 am IST.

Here's another interesting fact: An eclipse never comes alone! A solar eclipse usually occurs in about 2 weeks before and after a lunar eclipse. Two eclipses usually occur in a row. Some times, even 3 eclipses can occur in the same season.

Annular Solar Eclipse in December 2019 is the first eclipse of the season. Following it Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which will occur on Friday, January 10, 2020. The next annular solar eclipse will occur on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

If you are planning to watch annular solar eclipse 2019, make sure you don't watch it with naked eye. Wear eye protection while watching the ring of fire.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.