Sunaina Roshan Honestly Reveals 5 Healthier Swaps For Her Favourite Foods

Sunaina Roshan, daughter of veteran actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has always been vocal about her health challenges. She has made her Instagram community a part of her journey. From her lymphoma of the cervix diagonosis in 2007 to battling fatty liver disease (grade 3), Sunaina has been braving the challenges and how. She has been a strong advocate of clean eating. In a video on Instagram, Sunaina talked about the healthy swaps for her favourite comfort foods. “You'd be surprised how much of a difference the smallest changes can make. The beauty of tiny efforts is that you may not notice them at first, but they're working wonders within your body. So don't underestimate the power of simple swaps. A tiny change today can lead to a stronger, Unbreakable You tomorrow,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, someone from behind the camera asks Sunaina, “Please tell me what are your healthy swaps are for your favourite comfort food?” She then honestly lists down the healthy swaps she has been making, which are as follows -

Sunaina says, “For a Frankie, I switched to, like a ragi roti, with stuffed grilled vegetables. I'm a veg(etarian) so, grilled vegetables.”

However, she also suggests that for a non-veg(etarian), “Grilled chicken with homemade hung curd dressing or any homemade dressing.”

According to her, for the delectable motichur or besan laddus, “it's basically a date and ragi laddu, or a date and a dry fruit laddu.” She mentions, “It's healthy and very very delicious.”

For a chat, Sunaina clarifies, “It's makhana chat or kurmura chat with the same, you know, imli ki chutney, green chutney. Yeah, but no sev, as it's fried.”

And for the french fries, baked potato chips. She shares, “Just cut as thin as french fries and baked.”

“These are the food switches I have made for a healthier living,” Sunaina concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.