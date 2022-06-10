Summer Skincare: 5 Refreshing Foods For Glowing Skin

Homemade salsa is packed with antioxidant-rich vegetables such as tomatoes, onions and lemon

At different times of the year, our skin's requirements also change. In winter your skin might feel dry and dull and in summer your skin might feel oily. The best way to keep your skin glowing all year round is to eat well and have a healthy lifestyle.

The best way to nourish the body and skin is to eat the best fruits and vegetables available in that season. As the weather gets hotter, it's time to incorporate some delicious, refreshing yet healthy foods into your diet. In this article, we discuss some refreshing foods you can eat this summer to achieve happy and glowing skin.

5 refreshing foods to achieve glowing skin this summer:

1. Green tea

Green tea is known for its various benefits to the body. Green tea is also exceptionally beneficial to our skin. Iced green tea served with honey and lemon is the perfect beverage for glowing skin this summer. Green tea reduces inflammation and hydrates the skin. Honey is known for its healing and tissue regenerating abilities which improve your skin's health. Lemon is packed with vitamins that help protect the skin from the hot summer sun.

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are packed with all the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy and stay shielded from the summer sun. Smoothies made from spinach, apples, berries, bananas, and so on, ensure your daily intake of nutrients is more than adequate. Smoothies are also quick and easy to make and very refreshing.

3. Red bell peppers & hummus

Snacking can be tough in summer when most ‘snacks' are often fried or packed with sodium. Both of these factors can leave you dehydrated. Instead, try having red bell pepper slices along with some freshly made hummus. Hummus is a great source of protein in summer. Unlike chickpeas, most protein-rich foods (chicken, red meat, etc.) tend to increase the body's overall temperature. Bell peppers are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, both of which help protect your skin against the hot summer weather and the sun's harmful UV rays.

4. Salsa

Salsa is a great way to incorporate multiple summer-friendly superfoods into one dish. Salsa can be easily made at home by combining finely chopped tomatoes, onions, coriander, etc. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants called lycopene. Lycopene is the component that gives tomatoes their vibrant red colour and protects them from the sun's rays. This antioxidant when consumed, also helps shield our skin from the sun's UV rays.

5. Turmeric & ginger shot

As the summer gets hotter, it is important to protect your skin and body from bacteria and viruses that may be even more active due to the weather. Turmeric and ginger have exceptional healing properties and have also been proven to increase immunity. Turmeric also helps purify the blood which helps improve the skin's health and makes it clear. It has also been proven to reduce pigmentation, acne, and blemishes. Ginger is rich in zinc which the body needs in abundance to maintain correct oil and hormone levels, both of which can cause acne. This shot can be prepared by adding 1 tbsp turmeric, thumb side ginger, lemon, and water into the grinder.

In conclusion, what you eat has a huge impact on your skin's health. To keep your skin moisturised, hydrated, and clear, make sure to eat healthy nutritional food. Unhealthy and fried food may even worsen your skin's health. Along with this, avoid smoking and drinking as both of them have been proven to worsen our health and skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.