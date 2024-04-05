Summer Foods That Reduce Your Risk Of Cancer

Garlic contains organosulfur compounds like allicin, which can reduce risk of various cancers

Reducing the risk of cancer involves adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods. While no single food can prevent cancer, certain foods contain compounds that may help reduce the risk. Read on as we share a list of foods that might help you reduce your risk of cancer.

8 Summer foods that can potentially lower the risk of cancer:

1. Berries

They are rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids and anthocyanins, which help neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation, thereby potentially lowering the risk of cancer. Enjoy fresh berries as a snack, add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or salads, or blend them into smoothies for a delicious and nutritious treat.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help protect against certain types of cancer, including prostate cancer. Consume tomatoes raw in salads, sandwiches, or salsas, or cook them in sauces, soups, or stews to maximise lycopene absorption.

3. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables contain sulphur compounds and antioxidants like sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties by promoting detoxification and reducing inflammation. Steam, roast, or stir-fry cruciferous vegetables as a side dish, or add them to salads, soups, or stir-fries for a nutrient-packed meal.

4. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, leafy greens help support overall health and may reduce the risk of certain cancers due to their anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. Enjoy raw in salads, sautéed as a side dish, or blended into smoothies for a nutrient boost.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such are oranges and lemons are high in vitamin C and flavonoids, citrus fruits have antioxidant properties that may help protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as stomach and oesophageal cancer. Enjoy citrus fruits fresh as a snack, squeeze them into water or tea, or use their zest and juice to flavour dishes and dressings.

6. Garlic

Garlic contains organosulfur compounds like allicin, which have been linked to a reduced risk of various cancers, including stomach, colorectal, and prostate cancer. Incorporate raw or cooked garlic into savoury dishes, sauces, or dressings to reap its potential health benefits.

7. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help protect against certain cancers, including ovarian and colorectal cancer. Enjoy fresh ginger grated into tea, smoothies, or stir-fries, or incorporate ground ginger into baked goods, curries, or marinades for a flavourful twist.

8. Watermelon

Watermelons like tomatoes are rich in lycopene and other antioxidants, watermelon may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, including prostate cancer. Enjoy watermelon sliced as a refreshing snack, blend it into smoothies or juices, or add it to fruit salads for a hydrating and nutritious treat.

Incorporating these cancer-fighting foods into your diet as part of a balanced and varied meal plan, along with other healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, adequate hydration, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, can contribute to reducing your risk of cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.