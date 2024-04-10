Summer Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Bell peppers are low in carbohydrates and calories but rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants

Controlling blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, particularly for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your summer diet to better maintain your blood sugar levels.

Here are 10 summer foods that can help control blood sugar levels:

1. Berries

Berries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and polyphenols, which slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, leading to more stable blood sugar levels. Additionally, berries have a low glycemic index (GI), meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels.

2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are low in carbohydrates and calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They help slow down the digestion of carbohydrates and improve insulin sensitivity, promoting better blood sugar control and overall health.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. They also have a low GI and are a good source of vitamins C and K, which contribute to overall health.

4. Avocado

Avocado is high in monounsaturated fats, fibre, and potassium, which help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. The healthy fats in avocado also promote satiety and may reduce cravings for unhealthy, high-sugar foods.

5. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are low in carbohydrates and calories but high in water and fibre, making them a hydrating and filling summer snack. The fibre content helps slow down the digestion of carbohydrates and stabilise blood sugar levels.

6. Zucchini

Zucchini is low in carbohydrates and calories but rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It can be used as a substitute for higher-carb foods like pasta or rice, making it an excellent option for controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight management.

7. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are low in carbohydrates and calories but rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. They have a low GI and may help improve insulin sensitivity, making them a beneficial addition to a blood sugar-friendly diet.

8. Watermelon

Despite its sweetness, watermelon has a low GI due to its high water content and relatively low carbohydrate content. It provides hydration, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while helping to satisfy cravings for sweets in a blood sugar-friendly way.

9. Summer squash

Summer squash varieties are low in carbohydrates and calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They can be grilled, roasted, or sautéed and are a versatile addition to blood sugar-friendly meals.

10. Green beans

Green beans are low in carbohydrates and calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They have a low GI and may help improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity when included as part of a balanced diet.

These summer foods can help control blood sugar levels by providing essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants while minimising spikes in blood glucose. Incorporating a variety of these foods into meals and snacks can contribute to better blood sugar control, improved overall health, and reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.