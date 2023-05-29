Summer Diet: 5 Foods To Eat & 5 To Avoid To Stay Cool During Hot Summer Weather

Eating foods high in water content can help you stay hydrated during summer months

Our diet has a significant impact on our health throughout the year, including the summertime. The hot summer weather affects our body's functions, including our metabolism, digestion, and fluid balance. As a result, what we choose to eat during the summer months can help keep us cool, or it can make us feel hot and sluggish.

Foods that can cool us down in the summer are those that have a high water content. Eating these foods can help keep our core body temperature down, and make us feel more comfortable in the heat. On the other hand, consuming heavy, fatty, or spicy foods can make us feel hot and uncomfortable in the summertime. These foods can also increase our blood pressure, making us feel sluggish and less productive. In this article, we list foods you should eat and foods you should avoid during the hot summer months.

Foods to Eat:

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is the perfect fruit to consume during hot summer weather as it is made up of about 90% water. Consuming watermelon helps to keep the body hydrated and cool. It is also a good source of vitamin C, A and potassium which helps in maintaining electrolyte balance in the body.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber is another hydrating food that is rich in water content and low in calories. This vegetable aids in regulating body temperature and flushing out toxins. Cucumbers can be consumed in salads, smoothies, or as a side dish.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural thirst quencher that is rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. It helps in replenishing lost fluids during hot weather and keeps the body hydrated. It is also an excellent source of antioxidants.

4. Mint

Mint contains menthol which has a cooling effect on the body. It is also beneficial in promoting digestion and reducing inflammation in the body. Mint can be added to water, smoothies, or salads.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a cooling food that provides probiotics to the gut. Consuming yogurt helps in reducing body heat, inflammation, and gut-related issues. It can be consumed as a snack, in smoothies, or as a dressing.

Foods to Avoid:

1. Spicy and fried foods

Spicy and fried foods should be avoided during hot weather as they increase body temperature and cause dehydration. Consuming these foods can also lead to indigestion and heartburn.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol should be avoided as it dehydrates the body and increases body temperature. It can also lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

3. Coffee

Coffee should be avoided as it is a diuretic that can dehydrate the body. Consuming coffee can also lead to increased body temperature and sweating.

4. Red meat

Red meat should be avoided as it is heavy on the digestive system and increases body temperature. Consuming red meat during hot weather can also lead to digestive issues and lethargy.

5. Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks like soda, energy drinks, and sports drinks should be avoided as they contain high amounts of sugar which can cause dehydration and spikes in blood sugar levels. These drinks should be replaced with water or coconut water.

In conclusion, the food we consume during the summer months has a direct impact on our health and well-being. Eating foods with high water content can help us stay cool, while avoiding heavy and spicy foods can prevent us from feeling hot and uncomfortable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.