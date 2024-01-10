Stubborn Cough? Add These Magical Herbs To Your Diet This Winter For Relief

Pudina acts as an antispasmodic and decongestant, providing relief from cough and congestion

Many of these herbs possess immunomodulatory properties, enhancing the body's defence mechanisms against infections. Besides this, it can also improve gut health. Proper digestion is crucial for overall health. These herbs aid in digestion, promoting nutrient absorption and preventing digestive issues.

The anti-inflammatory properties of these herbs can help reduce inflammation, supporting overall well-being. Apart from managing coughs, these herbs strengthen the respiratory system, improving lung function and reducing the risk of respiratory infections. Read on as we discuss which herbs can be helpful in reducing cough and improving your overall wellbeing.

Consuming these herbs can provide several benefits for overall health and cure cough:

1. Tulsi (Holy basil)

Tulsi has antimicrobial properties that fight against respiratory infections, including stubborn coughs. It also helps remove mucus and soothes the throat. Additionally, it supports the immune system and reduces stress levels.

2. Trikatu (black pepper, long pepper, ginger)

This combination helps alleviate congestion and improves digestion. It acts as an expectorant, helping to expel mucus from the respiratory tract. Trikatu also enhances metabolism and detoxification.

3. Yashtimadhu (licorice)

Yashtimadhu possesses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, which can alleviate throat irritation and cough. It also helps reduce oxidative stress and supports healthy digestion.

4. Pippali (long pepper)

Pippali acts as a bronchodilator and decongestant, aiding in respiratory issues such as bronchitis and cough. It promotes the removal of mucus from the airways and strengthens the immune system.

5. Kantakari (yellow nightshade)

Kantakari helps to relieve productive cough by breaking down mucus and reducing inflammation. It also enhances lung function and improves overall respiratory health.

6. Vasaka (malabar nut tree)

Vasaka has expectorant and bronchodilatory properties, making it effective in clearing respiratory congestion and reducing cough. It supports healthy breathing and strengthens lung tissues.

7. Pudina (peppermint)

Pudina acts as an antispasmodic and decongestant, providing relief from cough and congestion. It also aids digestion, relieves headaches, and enhances mental alertness.

8. Haldi (turmeric)

Haldi possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help alleviate cough caused by infections. It also supports immune health, reduces inflammation throughout the body, and aids digestion.

9. Adrak (ginger)

Adrak acts as an expectorant and soothes the throat, providing relief from cough and congestion. It also improves digestion, reduces inflammation, and boosts the immune system.

10. Haritaki (chebulic myrobalan)

Haritaki helps remove excess mucus from the respiratory tract, reducing cough and congestion. It also supports digestive health, strengthens the immune system, and aids in detoxification.

Several herbs mentioned have potent antioxidant properties, which help neutralize harmful free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage. It is important to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional before incorporating these herbs into your daily routine to ensure proper usage and dosage.

It is also important to note that while these herbs can help alleviate symptoms, they may not completely cure a cough. If symptoms persist or worsen, it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.