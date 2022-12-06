Winter Diet: 6 Herbs That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Winter

Herbs are easy to incorporate in the diet and very beneficial for the body

The winter season gives a chilly break from the scorching hot summer. As much as it's perfect for multiple activities, it is also the season for colds and coughs. Many of us suffer from colds, coughs, and other diseases that are common in the winter season.

Like many lifestyle choices, what we eat also greatly influences our health. Certain superfoods might be helpful in particular. The ancient discipline of Ayurveda has always recommended using herbs to boost our immunity and maintain our bodies prepared to tackle any form of ailment. In this article, we share some of the best herbs to add to your winter diet for optimal health.

6 immunity-boosting herbs you can add to your winter diet:

1. Tulsi

Tulsi leaves' inherent healing and enlightening qualities help to maintain a normal body temperature, promote good breathing, speed up digestion, and calm the mind and body. Tulsi leaves have beneficial volatile oils and antioxidants that fight viruses, infections, and allergies. Tulsi is thus an excellent herb to incorporate during the winter to improve general health and wellbeing.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric, or curcumin, is one of the best substances with a lot of medicinal characteristics among all the potent herbs for winter wellbeing. You may have heard a lot of individuals praising the advantages of ingesting curcumin during these trying times when the entire world is struggling with the coronavirus issue. This extraordinary plant can enhance your capacity for neuroprotection and shield you from viral illnesses. The plant is a good source of antioxidants, which might assist your body to be better able to fight against illnesses.

3. Manjistha

The traditional herb manjistha is used to cool, purify, and rid the blood of undesired poisons and excess heat. The working of all the body's tissue layers, including the skin, bones, organs, lymphatics, and reproductive system, is positively impacted by this plant. Manjistha primarily aids in cleansing, immune system development, and prevention of seasonal illnesses.

4. Mint

Iron and vitamin C is abundant in mint. Because mint has antibacterial and antifungal qualities, teas made from peppermint or spearmint plants can soothe digestive issues, including irritable bowel syndrome. Additionally, these characteristics lessen asthmatic and seasonal allergies. Many people think that mint has both digestive and brain-stimulating properties. Additionally demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory properties is mint.

5. Ginger

You may always drink ginger tea during cold weather to avoid typical cold and cough issues, which are rather prevalent at this time of year. Gingerols, which are found in ginger roots, is an excellent remedy for sore throats and for easing joint discomfort. During the winter, you can sip ginger tea or just eat ginger slices dipped in honey.

6. Shilajit

This traditional Ayurveda treatment is well known for its cleansing and regenerating properties. It is a necessary mineral that fuels the body and strengthens the immune system. It strengthens the reproductive organs, benefits the urinary system and kidneys, purifies the blood, and enhances sexual health in general. This herb helps to enhance blood circulation and reduce joint pain throughout the winter.

Add these nutritious and flavourful herbs to your diet to ensure your health stays in check all season round.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.