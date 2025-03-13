Struggling With The Afternoon Slump? Nutritionist Has A Simple Fix

It's 2 pm, and suddenly, your productivity takes a nosedive. You are staring at your screen, rereading the same sentence five times, and fighting the urge to rest your head on your desk. Sound familiar? That's the afternoon slump – when your body and brain decide it's time for a break, whether you like it or not. Your body's internal clock, the circadian rhythm, naturally slows down in the early afternoon. This energy dip gets worse if you've had a heavy lunch, aren't drinking enough water, lack proper sleep, or have been sitting still for too long. Some people also feel irritable post-lunch and instinctively reach for tea, coffee, or even a cigarette to get through it. But according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the solution is much simpler – and healthier.

In a recent Instagram video, Rujuta Diwekar revealed two key foods to avoid the afternoon crash

Ghee

Rujuta Diwekar strongly recommends adding at least one teaspoon of ghee to your lunch. She explains that ghee is “essential for those dealing with vitamin D and B12 deficiencies”, thyroid issues, skin pigmentation, constipation, or even unexplained weight gain. Adding ghee helps with digestion, keeps energy levels stable, and prevents sluggishness after meals.

Chutneys

Rujuta Diwekar advises to add a chutney to our lunch. Be it coconut chutney, curry leaves chutney, lentil chutney, or flaxseed chutney, these traditional condiments are packed with essential fats, fibre, and micronutrients. They aid digestion and most importantly, keep your energy levels steady throughout the day.

In her caption, Rujuta Diwekar writes, “Just the good old ghee & chutneys - a small dose of essential fat, fibre, micronutrients but more importantly of diversity and deliciousness.”

Earlier, the nutritionist recommended adding a tablespoon of ghee to lunch or dinner to boost energy, curb sweet cravings, and improve digestion. She also mentioned that consuming ghee with makhanas, laddoos, or after dinner helped maintain healthy skin and flexible joints. She explained that ghee helps in breaking down stubborn fat, reducing stress, absorbing nutrients, and regulating blood sugar by lowering the glycemic index.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.