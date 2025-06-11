Struggling With High Blood Pressure? Here's How Ayurveda Can Help

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition in which the force of blood against the artery walls remains consistently too high, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. It's often called a “silent killer” because it may show no symptoms until significant damage is done. Ayurveda focuses on addressing the root causes like stress, poor diet, and lifestyle imbalance through natural methods. Keep reading as we share Ayurvedic hacks that can help manage high blood pressure.

10 Ayurvedic tips that can help manage high blood pressure

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogenic herb that helps the body cope with stress, one of the key triggers of hypertension. It calms the nervous system, reduces cortisol levels, and supports cardiovascular function. Consuming Ashwagandha powder with warm milk or as a capsule can help manage blood pressure over time.

2. Arjuna bark

Arjuna bark is renowned in Ayurveda for its cardioprotective effects. It strengthens the heart muscles, improves blood circulation, and helps regulate blood pressure. Arjuna can be taken as a decoction or capsule, especially in combination with milk or water early in the morning.

3. Reduce salt and favour rock salt

Excessive salt can aggravate Pitta and increase water retention, leading to high blood pressure. Ayurveda recommends reducing common table salt and switching to rock salt, which is considered more balancing and easier on the kidneys.

4. Practice abhyanga

Daily oil massage using sesame or coconut oil calms the nervous system and balances Vata dosha. This promotes better blood flow, reduces stress, and enhances overall relaxation, which helps in managing hypertension naturally.

5. Brahmi

Brahmi is a calming herb that supports brain function, reduces anxiety, and stabilises the nervous system. Regular intake of Brahmi can lower stress-induced spikes in blood pressure. It can be consumed as a tea, capsule, or in medicated ghee (Brahmi ghee).

6. Eat a pitta- and vata-pacifying diet

A diet rich in seasonal fruits, leafy greens, whole grains, and healthy fats helps balance the doshas. Avoid spicy, fried, or overly salty foods. Favour cooling, hydrating foods like cucumber, coriander, and pomegranate that soothe the system and lower internal heat.

7. Avoid stimulants like coffee and alcohol

According to Ayurveda, stimulants disturb the doshic balance, especially Pitta and Vata, which are already elevated in hypertensive individuals. Limiting or avoiding caffeine and alcohol helps regulate blood pressure and prevent aggravation of symptoms.

8. Practice pranayama

Daily practice of calming breathing techniques like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and Sheetali (cooling breath) helps regulate the autonomic nervous system, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure naturally.

9. Meditation and mindfulness

Ayurveda encourages daily meditation to calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and restore internal balance. A regular meditation practice, even for 10–15 minutes, can significantly improve heart rate variability and reduce hypertension.

10. Triphala for digestive health

Impaired digestion and toxin buildup (Ama) can indirectly affect blood pressure. Triphala, a blend of three fruits Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki supports detoxification, improves gut health, and balances the doshas, which collectively support blood pressure regulation.

Ayurveda can help manage high blood pressure by restoring balance in the body through herbal remedies, dietary changes, stress reduction, and holistic practices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.