Struggling To Lose Weight? Lifestyle Guru Explains Why Gut Health Matters

When it comes to weight loss, we pay attention to a lot of things – going to the gym, swimming, yoga, aerobics and even counting steps. We also focus on drinking enough water and getting a good night's sleep. However, one crucial factor that often gets ignored is gut health, which could be the reason your weight is stuck despite all efforts. Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho sheds light on this issue in his latest Instagram post. He says, “You need to understand the correlation between your gut health and fat burn.”

Talking about the symptoms of poor gut, Luke Coutinho adds, If you have bloating symptoms, acidity, acid reflux. You are oscillating between loose motions and constipation. You know your gut is not good. You have thrush. You have a vaginal discharge. You have a thick coating on your tongue. You could eat certain foods, but now you can not. You could eat foods when you were a child, but now you are allergic to them. You have a lot of allergy build-up. Your liver is sluggish. All of this can come back to your gut health.”

Luke Coutinho highlights the importance of a holistic approach when it comes to weight loss or managing health conditions. He stresses, “It almost always starts with your gut.” According to him, addressing gut health is the key to improving overall well-being and achieving sustainable fat loss.

Now, the question is – how can you improve your gut health? According to Luke, it all starts with changing how your plate looks. Instead of eating less, focus on eating the right foods. Rather than counting calories, start counting nutrients. "Every meal should nourish your gut and every cell in your body with the right nutrition," he emphasizes.

In his caption, Luke Coutinho says, “Many times it's the little things we miss …. heal that gut for everything to work right in your body and mind.”

So, the next time you notice your weight is not budging, check in on your gut health – it might just be the missing piece of the puzzle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.