Struggling To Fall Asleep? These Habits Could The Culprit

A healthy diet can help ensure better sleep

Constantly switching from one side to another and trying to locate that comfortable spot on the pillow while struggling to keep the eyes shut. This is what going to the bed feels like for many people. Getting sound sleep is as important as having a nutritious diet and indulging in some physical exercises. It is during a good sleep when our bodies get to rest after a tiring day. While it is the most basic and essential activity, many still fail to achieve a night of comfortable sleep.

If you too are unable to fall asleep or your sleep is interrupted multiple times, then the culprit could be your habits before bed, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra. But you need not worry as everything has a fix. In her latest Instagram Reel, she shares some habits which you can avoid to get uninterrupted sound sleep and make mornings more refreshing.

Avoid these habits for a sound sleep

"Are you struggling to sleep soundly? Take a look at some of the common sleeping habits to be aware of," the caption reads.

1. Scrolling phone before bed

This habit has now become common across children of all age groups and even older adults who just can't keep their eyes off the bright mobile screens. Late-night binging is indeed fun but never at the cost of your sleep. Consider setting a reminder to keep your phone aside and go to sleep.

2. Eating heavy meals before sleeping

Consuming large meals or too much food just before sleeping could be another reason why you are waking up feeling sleepy. Heavy and fatty meals that are high in calories may take time to digest and cause discomfort when you go straight to bed. It is advised to avoid late-night meals and plan your dinner hours before going to bed.

3. Caffeine and alcohol

There are multiple reasons to avoid alcohol and disrupted sleep is one of those. Alcohol may cause you to struggle in falling asleep or interrupt your sleep. Besides this, caffeine, in any form, is also something you should avoid to get a good sleep.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.