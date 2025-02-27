Star Anise: From Lung Health To Digestion; Here's How This Spice Can Boost Your Health

Star anise is a star-shaped spice derived from the fruit of a small evergreen tree native to China and Vietnam. It has a distinct licorice-like flavour and is commonly used in Asian cuisine, herbal teas, and traditional medicine. Star anise is rich in bioactive compounds, including antioxidants, polyphenols, and anethole, which contribute to its health benefits. It also contains shikimic acid, a key ingredient in antiviral medications. Due to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and digestive properties, star anise is considered a healthy spice when consumed in moderation. Read on as we list some of the many benefits of star anise.

Here's how star anise can boost your health

1. Boosts immunity

Star anise is packed with antioxidants like linalool and vitamin C, which help strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals. Additionally, it contains shikimic acid, which has antiviral properties and is used in flu medications, making it a great natural immune booster.

2. Supports digestive health

The spice has been traditionally used to relieve digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion. Its carminative properties help in reducing intestinal discomfort and promoting healthy gut bacteria, improving overall digestion.

3. Possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties

Star anise contains compounds like anethole and flavonoids that exhibit strong antifungal and antibacterial effects. It helps combat harmful pathogens like E. coli and Candida albicans, reducing the risk of infections.

4. Aids in managing respiratory issues

The expectorant properties of star anise help in clearing mucus from the respiratory tract, making it beneficial for those suffering from coughs, colds, and bronchitis. It is often used in herbal remedies for respiratory relief.

5. Helps balance blood sugar levels

Star anise has been found to support insulin function and regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Its active compounds help improve glucose metabolism and reduce sudden spikes in blood sugar.

6. Supports heart health

Rich in antioxidants, star anise helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to heart disease. It may help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation, promoting cardiovascular health.

7. May help reduce menstrual discomfort

Traditionally used in herbal medicine for women's health, star anise has mild oestrogenic properties that may help regulate menstrual cycles and ease symptoms like cramps, bloating, and fatigue during menstruation.

8. Improves sleep quality

Due to its mild sedative properties, star anise is often used in teas to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. It can help reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia when consumed as a warm infusion before bedtime.

9. Promotes skin health

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of star anise make it beneficial for skin health. It can help prevent acne, reduce redness, and promote a clear complexion when used in skincare remedies.

10. May have anti-cancer properties

Preliminary studies suggest that the polyphenols and flavonoids in star anise have potential anti-cancer effects by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells. While more research is needed, its antioxidant-rich nature contributes to overall cellular health and disease prevention.

Star anise is a powerful spice with numerous health benefits, but it should be consumed in moderation, as excessive intake may cause side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.