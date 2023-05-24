Skip These 6 Unhealthy Eating Habits For Better Long Term Health

Snacking on unhealthy foods can lead to weight gain and other health issues

You might need to adjust your way of living, including your routine and surroundings, in order to eat healthier meals. For instance, you can overeat if you don't keep track of the snacks you take in between meals.

It's acceptable to indulge in one or two nutritious snacks in between meals. They can maintain blood sugar levels and make it possible to eat more fruits and vegetables. Continue reading as we share what food habits might be unhealthy for you and might lead to poor short-term and long-term health.

6 Unhealthy eating practices that are ruining your overall health:

1. Midnight snacking

In case you eat dinner early, you you may experience nighttime hunger pangs. To get some munchies, you'll dig through the refrigerator. However, this is a quick way to put on weight. Solution is to either sleep early or go for a health snack. Avoid eating heavy meals, stick to a few nuts or few spoons of roasted channa.

2. You are emotional eating

Oftentimes, people resort to binging when undergoing stress, depression, anxiety or any other mood-related issues or disorders. The right way to overcome this is by accepting you have it and working towards more sustainable and healthy alternatives to overcome such emotions. Make sure to ask yourself if you are truly hungry or just eating it to make yourself happy or occupied.

3. Eating mindlessly

Mindless eating is the of opposite of the popular healthy eating approach i.e. mindful eating. Mindless eating often means eating while entertaining yourself with tv, phone, work, etc. This distracts you from the food you are eating which can further lead to overeating. Avoid this by setting proper time exclusive to your meals and avoid entertaining any distractions.

4. Skipping breakfast

Going about your day without breakfast is among the most dangerous unhealthy eating practises. Forgoing breakfast is a bad decision, whether it's because you're in a rush or believe it will help you lose weight. As it prepares you for the duties ahead and speeds up your metabolism, this meal is actually the most crucial of the day. Fix this by preparing overnight oats or other foods that can be prepared before going to bed.

5. Snacking mindlessly

Snacks are crucial because they make up for any nutritional gaps in your diet. However, that does not imply that you should constantly graze on anything your taste senses desire. Snacks do not include things like chips, crisps, soda, biscuits, cupcakes, and candy. To fix this, have a glass of water when you crave a snack. If you still feel hungry, reach for nutritious snack options such as nuts, yogurt bowl, salad, fruits, etc.

6. Surrounding yourself with unhealthy options

When temptation is right in front of you, it can be challenging to avoid it. If you always have cookies, candies, or ice cream available, you're far more inclined to eat them. Keep allurement-inducing foods out of your sight as a self-serving gesture. If you're going to have tempting food around the house, store them in a cabinet. Keep your fruit on the counter, and chop your vegetables beforehand so they're ready for snacking when needed.

Poor eating practises can make you feel sluggish. You will be inspired to remove them from your life if you become aware of them and the risks they provide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.