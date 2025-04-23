Skip These 5 Popular Exercises And Do This Instead, Reveals Fitness Expert

Many popular exercises might not be beneficial for you for various reasons. These can include improper form, an intensity level that is unsuitable for your fitness level, or pre-existing conditions that certain exercises could worsen. Also, many common exercises and workout routines are actually overrated and may not give you the desired results. In an Instagram post, fitness coach Dan Go shared a list of some of the most common exercises that are highly overrated. He also named the worst exercise on the planet. Keep reading to know the details.

5 overrated exercises and what to do instead

"The worst exercise on the planet has to be the burpee. It's a chaotic mess disguised as a workout. It combines multiple high-impact moves-squat, plank, push-up, jump-into one jarring sequence, forcing your body through poor mechanics at high speed."

"It torches your joints, especially if you're tired or deconditioned, and rewards quantity over quality. You're not building real strength or endurance-just getting gassed. It's the exercise equivalent of trying to do everything at once and mastering nothing. High risk, mediocre reward, and just plain dumb for most people," he wrote in the caption of the video.

"Hey, if you like doing the burpee, then more power to you. But there are far better ways to condition your body that don't involve moving your body like a beached whale," he added.

1. Burpees

According to the expert, burpees are high effort with low return. While they spike heart rate but are not highly effective for gaining strength and fat loss. He also revealed that burpees can put your lower back in a compromised position. So, avoid.

What to do instead? Jump rope

Jumping rope is a fun exercise that can help you burn calories, improve coordination and improve cardio functions. It will also put less stress on your joints than burpees.

Dan mentioned that jumping rope also supports your lymphatic system.

2. Unstable surface training

"Unstable surface training is overrated because it trains balance, not strength. It reduces your force output, meaning you build less muscle and power. Unless you're a hockey player, high-level athlete or rehabbing your ankle, this poor carry over to real life," he mentioned.

What to do instead? Any exercise done on a stable surface

The expert advises all fitness enthusiasts to stick to the basics and perform exercises on a stable surface. "Stop trying to make exercise more complicated than it has to be, and stick to the fundamentals," he added.

3. Tricep kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks may not help you gain muscles as they target the triceps only in a shortened position. They also have a poor stimulus-to-fatigue ratio which means they exhaust your joints and stabilizers more than stimulating your triceps.

What to do instead? Overhead tricep extensions or skull crushers

These exercises train the triceps in the lengthened position and this allows muscle gains. "They allow more stretch, more load, and more gains compared to weak, short-range moves like kickbacks," he explained.

4. Sit-ups

Dan explains that sit-ups are not for your abs. These exercises train your hip flexors the most. "They reinforce poor posture, stress your lower back, and don't do much for fat loss or real core strength. Also, they lack function. When was the last time you had to sit up from a lying down position?" he elaborated.

What to do instead? The Ab Wheel.

Unlike sit-ups, this exercise promotes better core stability and full-range strength. It's harder, safer, and way more effective for strengthening your core.

5. Long-distance running (for fat loss)

"Running to lose fat is like emptying a pool with a teaspoon. It's inefficient and can wreck joints if you're overweight. Even if it works, you'll need to run more and longer just to get the same result," the fitness expert said.

What to do instead? Weights, walking and diet

He further advised that you should fix your diet, lift weights to build muscles and keep your metabolism healthy. Also, try walking to reduce stress and burn extra calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.