Skincare: Expert Shares Effective Tips To Manage Oily Skin

Oily skin is a skin type characterised by an overproduction of sebum, which is the natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands found in the skin. This excess production of sebum leads to a shiny, greasy appearance on the skin's surface. Oily skin typically has enlarged pores, is prone to acne breakouts, and can be a challenge to manage.

Various factors contribute to the development of oily skin, including genetics, hormonal imbalances, and environmental factors. Hormones such as androgens stimulate the sebaceous glands to produce more sebum, which can lead to an oily complexion. Additionally, humid climates, hot weather, and certain skincare or makeup products that contain petroleum-based ingredients can exacerbate oiliness.

While it's not possible to entirely prevent oily skin since it is largely determined by genetics and hormones, there are steps that can be taken to minimise its effects and manage oil production effectively. To help us better manage oily skin, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee share tips that might be effective.

Recommendations to manage oily skin, according to the expert:

Firstly, reduce the amount of oil in your diet. Avoid eating oily / deep fried foods. Avoid butter, cheese, high fat dairy products, biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, greasy fast food, and restaurant food. A deficiency of vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) can also lead to oily skin. Therefore, include sources of riboflavin in your diet like Spinach, wheat germ and chickpeas, or simply take a B complex supplement containing zinc. Zinc has been proven to be helpful for healthy skin. A zinc deficiency can cause acne and oily skin. It's important to stay hydrated to keep your skin healthy. Drinking water will detoxify your body and maintain your fluid balance by controlling sebum production. Drink 8 - 10 glasses of water a day to improve the appearance of your skin. Never go to sleep with makeup on. You risk clogging your pores and creating a bed for bacteria growth. Your skin needs time to breathe, especially when you are asleep and your body is in repair mode. No matter how tired you are, always cleanse the makeup off your skin before going to sleep. Follow up with a light moisturiser and a glass of water so you can wake up with glowing skin. To clear away excess oil always use a mud pack at least once a week. It is an excellent remedy for an oily skin. Lavender is very good for oily skin. Spray your facial skin with lavender water twice a day. Lose weight if you are over weight. This itself will control oiliness of your skin. Avoid non- vegetarian food if you have an oily skin. Non - vegetarian food tends to be high in fat content and is also difficult to digest - giving rise to an oily skin. Although there is an association between oily skin and acne, not all people with oily skin develop acne. The answer lies in your diet. Eating more fresh vegetables and their juices, passing motions everyday and eating 3/4th of capacity will go a long way in cleaning up your skin.

It's important to note that while managing oiliness is possible, completely preventing oily skin is not feasible. However, adopting a consistent skincare routine, using appropriate products, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly help in reducing oiliness and promoting a clearer complexion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.