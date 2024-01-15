Sipping Tea Or Coffee With Meals? Expert Explains Why Should Avoid This Diet Mistake

You should not drink tea or coffee as first thing in the morning

Sipping tea or coffee with meals is a common practice for many, especially for breakfast. Some are addicted to the caffeine present in these beverages while others believe that they might help with digestion. However, according to experts, it is one of the diet mistakes that many make unknowingly and should be avoided. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains the reason why you should not drink tea or coffee with meals. Let's find out the actual reason.

Avoid this diet mistake

According to the nutritionist sipping tea or coffee with meals can potentially hinder nutrient absorption. This habit can particularly affect iron absorption.

She further explains that these beverages contain compounds like polyphenols and tannins that can bind to iron, forming complexes that are difficult for the body to absorb.

"This interference may affect the absorption of non-heme iron, which comes from plant-based sources and is already less efficiently absorbed than heme iron from animal products," Nmami wrote in the caption of the video.

What is the best time to drink tea or coffee?

As you know, it is not healthy to start the day with tea or coffee. Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach can trigger several issues. You should also not drink these beverages with meals.

Nmami advises consuming these drinks between means to minimize their impact on nutrient absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.