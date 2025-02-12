Sick Of Getting Sick? Add These Immunity-Boosting Nutrients To Your Diet Right Away

Poor immunity can make a person more susceptible to infections, leading to frequent illnesses such as colds, flu, and other infections. A weak immune system struggles to fight off harmful bacteria, viruses, and toxins, increasing the risk of prolonged and recurring illnesses. Adding immunity-boosting nutrients to the diet can significantly strengthen the body's defence system by supporting the production of white blood cells, reducing inflammation, and enhancing overall immune function. Read on as we list some of the best immunity-boosting nutrients to add to your diet.

10 Immunity-boosting nutrients that you must add to your diet

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections. It also reduces inflammation and helps the body recover faster from illnesses.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D enhances the immune response by activating T-cells, which help fight infections. A deficiency in vitamin D has been linked to increased susceptibility to respiratory illnesses. Sunlight exposure, fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolks, and fortified dairy products can boost your vitamin D intake.

3. Zinc

Zinc plays a crucial role in immune cell function and helps the body fight off infections more effectively. It also speeds up wound healing and reduces the severity of colds. Nuts, seeds, lentils, chickpeas, shellfish, and dairy products are rich in zinc.

4. Iron

Iron is essential for oxygen transport in the body and supports immune cell production. Low iron levels can weaken the immune system, leading to frequent illnesses. Red meat, spinach, lentils, quinoa, and fortified cereals are great iron-rich options.

5. Selenium

Selenium is a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and enhances the immune system's ability to fight infections. It also plays a role in preventing cell damage. Eat more Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, eggs, tuna, and brown rice.

6. Probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that improve gut health, which is closely linked to a strong immune system. A healthy gut microbiome enhances immunity and reduces the risk of infections. Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso can boost your intake of probiotics.

7. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that help regulate the immune response and protect against autoimmune diseases. They also enhance the function of immune cells. Fatty fish (salmon, sardines), flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds are all abundant in omega-3.

8. Vitamin A

Vitamin A supports the production of white blood cells and helps maintain the integrity of the skin and mucosal barriers, the body's first line of defence against infections. Carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, liver, and eggs are a great source of this vitamin.

9. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects immune cells from oxidative stress and enhances the body's ability to fight infections. It also supports skin health, which acts as a barrier against pathogens. Consume more nuts, seeds, avocados, and spinach.

10. Magnesium

Magnesium plays a role in immune cell function and helps regulate inflammation. It also supports sleep quality, which is crucial for a strong immune system. Add nuts, whole grains, dark chocolate, bananas, and leafy greens to your diet.

Incorporating these nutrients into a balanced diet can significantly enhance immunity, reduce the frequency of infections, and promote overall health. A strong immune system is key to preventing illnesses and ensuring faster recovery when sick.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.