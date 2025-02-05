Should You Drink Black Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Lifestyle Expert Weighs In

For many of us, our mornings do not begin without a steaming cup of coffee. More than just a drink, coffee has become a ritual that provides warmth and energy to kickstart the day. The rich aroma and bold flavour offer a gentle boost and help us shake off the remnants of sleep. While some enjoy milk-based coffee, others prefer it black. Without milk or sugar, black coffee is packed with antioxidant properties. As a result, coffee enthusiasts often choose to drink it first thing in the morning. However, Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has recently highlighted the negative effects of drinking black coffee on an empty stomach.

In his latest Instagram entry, Luke Coutinho explains, “Longevity experts teaching people to consume black coffee on an empty stomach in the morning have no understanding of the hormone cortisol, how it works, its impact on hormones, thyroid and sympathetic system stimulation.”

According to Luke Coutinho, many people in India are “metabolically sick, sleep deprived”, and have diabetes and thyroid issues. For them, coffee is not a “magic medicine”. The wellness expert agrees that coffee has “therapeutic health benefits when consumed at the right time, right quality and right quality.” He asks social media users to wait at least 90-120 minutes after waking up and after sunrise before sipping on the beverage.

Additionally, Luke Coutinho advises his followers to drink water first and have a light meal before consuming coffee. For those who prefer black coffee, the wellness guru emphasises the importance of drinking it in its pure form, without “artificially processed nuts, milk, and sugar syrups.” Consuming pure black coffee without these additives can be beneficial for the liver, diabetes and inflammation.

Luke Coutinho also discourages “fasting on coffee.” On a concluding note, he urges his Insta-fam to learn about cortisol and make the right decision.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.