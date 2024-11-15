Should Diabetics Consume Jaggery?

Diabetics should opt for low-GI alternatives, such as stevia or erythritol

Jaggery, commonly known as 'gur' in India, is a natural sweetener made from sugarcane juice or palm sap. Unlike refined sugar, it retains some essential minerals like iron, potassium, and magnesium due to minimal processing. While jaggery is considered healthier than white sugar because of its micronutrient content, it still has a high glycemic index and primarily consists of sucrose, which can cause spikes in blood sugar levels. Diabetics should consume jaggery cautiously or avoid it altogether, as it can lead to similar blood sugar fluctuations as white sugar. Read on as we discuss why diabetics should avoid jaggery.

10 Reasons why diabetics should avoid jaggery

1. High glycemic index

Jaggery has a high glycemic index, similar to refined sugar, meaning it rapidly increases blood sugar levels. For diabetics, maintaining stable blood sugar is critical, and consuming high-GI foods like jaggery can lead to sudden spikes, making diabetes management difficult.

2. High in sucrose

Jaggery consists mainly of sucrose, a type of sugar that quickly breaks down into glucose in the bloodstream. This makes it unsuitable for diabetics who must limit sugar intake to prevent hyperglycaemia and associated complications.

3. Lack of blood sugar control

Even though jaggery is less processed than white sugar, its impact on blood sugar is almost identical. Including jaggery in the diet can interfere with efforts to manage blood sugar levels effectively, which is a primary goal for diabetics.

4. Contributes to insulin resistance

Regular consumption of jaggery can lead to high blood sugar over time, which may worsen insulin resistance—a condition where cells become less responsive to insulin. This is particularly harmful for diabetics who already struggle with impaired insulin function.

5. Hidden calories

Jaggery is calorie-dense, which can contribute to weight gain if consumed frequently. Being overweight or obese can further exacerbate diabetes, as excess weight is linked to reduced insulin sensitivity.

6. Lack of significant nutritional benefits

Though jaggery contains trace amounts of minerals like iron and magnesium, the quantities are too small to offer meaningful health benefits. Diabetics can obtain these nutrients from healthier, low-GI foods without risking blood sugar spikes.

7. Risk of postprandial hyperglycaemia

Postprandial hyperglycaemia, or high blood sugar after meals, is a common concern for diabetics. Consuming jaggery, even in small amounts, can trigger this condition, making it harder to achieve glycemic control.

8. May trigger sugar cravings

The sweet taste of jaggery can stimulate sugar cravings, leading to overeating or consuming other sugary foods. For diabetics, controlling cravings is crucial to maintaining a balanced diet.

9. Potential for overconsumption

Jaggery is often perceived as a healthier alternative to sugar, which can lead to overconsumption. However, its impact on blood sugar is similar, and excessive intake can worsen diabetes symptoms.

10. Impact on long-term complications

Consistently high blood sugar levels caused by jaggery consumption can increase the risk of long-term complications of diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, and nerve problems. Avoiding jaggery can help mitigate these risks.

Diabetics should opt for low-GI alternatives, such as stevia or erythritol, for sweetening foods without compromising blood sugar control. Consulting a healthcare provider before including jaggery in a diabetic diet is advisable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.