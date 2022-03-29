Should Children Use Sunscreen? Heres What Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad Has To Say

While choosing sunscreen for kids, pick that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

We all are well-versed with the benefits of sunscreen. Time and again, skin experts have told us to use sunscreen on a regular basis to protect the skin from the harmful rays oof the Sun. However, do children, too, need sunscreen as much as adults do? They spend a lot of time outdoors, in the Sun, playing. Their skin is tender and it needs care too. In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad highlighted the benefits of sunscreen, and said that children need sunscreen as much as adults do. However, there are certain things that need to be taken care of.

1) Dr Jaishree Sharad said that both physical and chemical sunscreen filters are FDA-approved for use on babies older than six months.

2) While choosing sunscreen for kids, she asked parents to pick from a broad-spectrum of sunscreen that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

3) Sometimes, it could be very confusing to look for the right SPF for children. So, to answer this query, Dr Jaishree Sharad mentioned that SPF of 15-30 was enough.

4) Make sure the sunscreen you give children should be non-irritating to the eyes. Watch out, sometimes, kids may end up smearing a bit of sunscreen into their eyes by mistake. Teach them to be careful.

5) The sunscreen you buy for your kids should preferably be water-resistant. It will be helpful when kids go out to play and sweat or engage in activities like swimming. The sunscreen should last on their skin.

6) It is advisable that you avoid sunscreens with oxybenzone, especially while applying it to kids.

7) In addition to sunscreens, wide-brimmed hats and covered clothing will help too when you want to protect the skin of your kids.

8) Most importantly, avoid sunscreen in infants less than six months old.

