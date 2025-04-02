Shilpa Shetty Performs Partner Workout With Sister Shamita Shetty

When it comes to hitting the gym, a workout partner is always a plus. On days when working out alone feels dull, having a partner can instantly boost your motivation and keep you committed. If you are looking for some fun partner workouts, take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty's latest Instagram post. In the video, the sister duo is seen performing core exercises together. They start with lying leg raises from opposite sides, followed by V sit-ups and straight-leg sit-ups using a medball.

Sharing the benefits of these core exercises, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Abs-olutely unstoppable together. Benefits: Strengthening your core boosts posture, balance, stability, and reduces injury risk. It enhances athletic performance and everyday movements, making you fitter and more functional. Partner workouts add fun, motivation, and competition to keep things engaging. Challenge thrown to you.. are you ready to feel the burn with your workout partner?"

In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty shared another high-energy workout video, demonstrating gliding knee tucks. Dressed in pink athleisure, she maintained a strong high plank position with her hands firmly on the ground and her legs extended behind her. In a series of controlled movements, she slid her legs forward, brought her knees toward her chest and glided them back again.

The caption read, "Core's on fire, but so is my determination. Gliding Knee Tucks. Benefits: Works on core strength (not for beginners). Strong core, strong body - because it all starts from within."

Gliding knee tucks is a powerful core and lower-body exercise that engages your abs, shoulders and hip flexors.

