Shefali Jariwala Death: Can Low Blood Pressure Kill Within Minutes? 6 Potential Dangers

Shefali Jariwala, the "Kaanta Laga girl," passed away on 27 June 2025. The model and actor passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 42. Her captivating personality and dance abilities made her one of the most adored stars of the 2000s. Initial reports stated that after experiencing a heart arrest, the actress was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital around midnight by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three other people. The doctors later pronounced her dead on arrival. She is suspected to have passed away due to low blood pressure. Keep reading as we discuss some common dangers of BP to watch out for.

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is too low, typically defined as below 90/60 mm Hg. While it may not always be a cause for concern and some individuals naturally have lower readings without symptoms, hypotension can be dangerous when it leads to inadequate blood flow to the brain, heart, and other vital organs.

Some ways low BP can be dangerous

1. Cardiogenic shock

In cases of heart failure or after a major heart attack, the heart may become too weak to pump blood effectively. This leads to a sudden and severe drop in blood pressure, known as cardiogenic shock. Without rapid treatment, it can deprive the brain and organs of oxygen, resulting in death.

2. Septic shock

A severe infection that spreads throughout the body (sepsis) can cause the blood vessels to widen abnormally, causing a drastic drop in blood pressure. This condition, called septic shock, can rapidly lead to multi-organ failure and is one of the leading causes of death in intensive care units.

3. Neurogenic shock

Injury or trauma to the spinal cord can lead to neurogenic shock, which disrupts the normal autonomic control of blood pressure. The body loses the ability to maintain vascular tone, resulting in dangerously low blood pressure that can lead to organ damage or death if not managed swiftly.

4. Massive blood loss

In cases of major trauma, internal bleeding, or severe dehydration, blood volume may drop drastically. This reduces the amount of blood the heart can pump, causing a life-threatening drop in blood pressure. If not quickly corrected, it can lead to unconsciousness, organ shutdown, and death.

5. Syncope and falls

Even moderately low blood pressure can cause fainting (syncope), especially in older adults. A sudden loss of consciousness can lead to dangerous falls, resulting in head injuries, fractures, or bleeding that may become fatal if not treated promptly.

6. Organ ischemia and failure

Persistent or severe hypotension reduces the perfusion of organs like the kidneys, liver, and brain. Over time, this can result in ischemia (lack of oxygen), cell death, and eventual organ failure, which can become irreversible and fatal without intervention.

In conclusion, while low blood pressure isn't always harmful, it can become a serious medical emergency in certain contexts. Recognising the symptoms like dizziness, fainting, cold extremities, or confusion and seeking immediate care can be life-saving.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.