Sesame Seeds Health Benefits: Know How To Add Til To Your Daily Diet

Sesame seeds can help you improve metabolism

There is a saying "good things come in small packages" and it stands true for seeds. Seeds, swarming with proteins, vitamins and minerals are a boon for the body. Sesame seeds (til), for instance, are a storehouse of nutrients and provide wholesome health benefits. Apart from making crunchy til laddoos, as dips or as a garnish for bread and desserts, sesame seeds are abundant in lesser-known health-promoting properties. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her health segment of "seeds for health", lists down the benefits of sesame seeds and how to use them in the diet.

Impressive health benefits of sesame seeds (til):

Sesame seeds are a rich source of "healthy fats which lower cholesterol levels, prevent constipation and improve metabolism."

These seeds also contain Methionine, which helps in keeping the liver healthy as well as the cholesterol levels under control. Another element found in sesame seeds is tryptophan (also known as the calming nutrient). It facilitates good sleep and promotes skin and hair health.

While white sesame seeds are rich sources of calcium, black and red sesame seeds are loaded with "iron, thus helping in treating anaemia."

Sesame seeds also contain lecithin, "known for its memory enhancing properties." Consuming sesame seeds also improves the quality of milk in lactating mothers.

How to use sesame seeds?

According to the nutritionist, first pan roast some sesame seeds and grind them with water or milk. Now, drink this emulsion. You can consume it plain or can also add some jaggery for a sweet flavour. This combination is recommended for treating anaemia.

"Til oil is the best way to incorporate the seeds' benefits into your routine regularly," said Anjali Mukerjee. It is highly recommended for cooking as the composition of the oil is highly stable at high temperatures and does not get rancid easily.

You can also make a paste of sesame seeds. Add crushed garlic, lime juice and salt (As per taste) to sesame seeds and use it as a dip for raw vegetables. You could sprinkle some soaked and roasted sesame seeds on salads and smoothies as well.

Tahini paste is also another way of consuming these nutritious seeds. Tahini is made by soaking, roasting and crushing around 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds, making it excellent for boosting immunity.

