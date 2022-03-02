Top 5 Ingredients To Calm Down Your Stressed-Out Skin

our stressed skin needs relief and aloe vera nourishes, refreshes, and rejuvenates

Cortisol, the hormone that spikes whenever we are stressed can lead to skin breakouts, dryness, and inflammation. Dermatologists point out that the negative effects of stress are quickly seen on our skin, much as our bodies try to naturally respond to it through a defense mechanism. And so, when one becomes stressed, you'll soon see the effects of it on the skin. But what starts off a vicious cycle is that once you spot that your complexion isn't looking its best it leads to anxiety. The anxiety is quick to affect the oil glands which bring out more oil leading to clogged pores.

Increased oil production is a leading cause of clogged pores, causing inflammation, the other factor that exacerbates breakouts and causes blemishes to the skin. It has been seen that chronic stress sends more blood to the vital organs and less to the skin. As a result of the decreased blood circulation, the skin ends up stressed as it gets fewer nutrients and less oxygen. While attending to stressed-out skin, there are a few ingredients that one should keep in mind. When stressed, our food choices also begin to get influenced by our emotions. And so fried and sugary foods appeal more than pumpkin seeds or an apple resulting in a direct impact on skin health.

Aloe Vera: Your stressed skin needs relief and aloe vera nourishes, refreshes, and rejuvenates it in no time. What makes it great for the skin is that aloe vera works towards naturally increasing the production of collagen in our body. A common household plant, aloe vera is blessed with a host of skin healing properties. It contains a popular and natural depigmentation compound Aloin which effectively lightens skin, eradicates skin imperfections like dark spots and patches, and eliminates dead skin cells. It also contains 18 amino acids, B1, B3, B6, and C vitamins that help to fight off free radicals. Aloe Vera can be consumed as a juice or applied as a gel to the skin. When applied externally it acts as a moisturizer and is beneficial to the skin without leaving behind a greasy feel, so it is perfect for people even with an oily skin complexion.

Turmeric: They say that turmeric is a solution to everything that plagues your skin. Acne, dryness and spots, and scars can be bid goodbye with the long-term goodness of turmeric. A truly magic ingredient, it helps nourish the skin, deeply hydrates it, and speeds up the process of recovery of stressed-out skin. People around the world have been turning to turmeric for hundreds of years thanks to its healing properties and cosmetic benefits. The bright, yellow-orange spice is available as a ground spice or in supplements and other beauty and dermatology products. Turmeric gets its health benefits primarily because of curcumin, a bioactive component with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Its ability to provide glow and luster to the skin makes it popular. It can be consumed in a variety of food preparations, besides applying it as a face pack, etc. to availing its benefits.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood in the form of oil and extract has been seen to work like a magic potion for the skin, as it can cure almost any skin woes. The oil extract helps nourish the skin by improving the elasticity of skin cells and evens out the skin tone. Because of these qualities, sandalwood extracts can be beneficial in reducing the appearance of scars. The oil contains antioxidants that help maintain the buoyancy and structure of the skin cells. It also reduces dryness and replenishes the moisture in the stressed-out skin, increasing elasticity. Sandalwood's antiseptic properties are known to help in the care and healing of wounds. Sandalwood powder is quite often combined with rose water to create a calming, curative paste for the skin. It is also aromatic, and that can bring out calming properties. Among products, there are many types used in cosmetics to target specific skincare needs. Sandalwood products for the skin are in the form of powder, oil, soap, hydrosol, or floral water.

Sunflower: Cold-pressed sunflower seed oil is an antioxidant that helps with premature ageing and wrinkles, beneficial when one has stress which is showing on the skin. Having vitamin E in cold-pressed sunflower seed oil helps keep your skin looking young and fresh. It also contains linoleic acid, which helps your skin retain moisture so it becomes less dry and helps in protecting the skin from bacteria and germs. Besides keeping the skin moisturized and wrinkle-free, the use of cold-pressed sunflower seed oil leaves skin pores unclogged. Highly absorbent and non-comedogenic, the oil is well-suited for various skin types. Sunflower offers sun protection with Vitamin E to help protect your skin from wrinkles and other negative effects. There are many ways of applying cold-pressed sunflower seed oil to the skin ranging from applying it on the face and body for moisturizing or massaging till absorbed.

Rose: Amongst all flowers, rose carries the highest vibration. And so, when we are stressed and vibrating at a low frequency due to negativity, the rose can help lift our spirits. This is a flower that is packed with a variety of vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Rose oil is popular for tackling dry skin, while it also offers astringent properties, making it an excellent combatant of acne, redness, and inflammation. Products made using rosehip seed oil are full of skin-friendly anti-aging properties as well as Vitamins A, C, D, and E, all of which help in minimizing wrinkles and fine lines. The other great product is rosewater, which is popular in use as a daily toner for stressed-skin conditions. As it possesses similar properties to rose oil, the water also helps balance the skin's pH with its unique antibacterial properties. Rose can also be used in multiple forms. Not just a skin cleanser, toner, or a rosewater mist spray, but also even in recipes such as iced tea with rose water.

While one must regularly exercise, sleep well, drink enough water, and meditate it is also important that we know what are the ingredients whose use can bring your skin back to its happy place. The above ingredients are the best for anyone looking at calming down stressed-out skin.

(Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.