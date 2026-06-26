Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday appealed to people to stay away from drugs and strive towards building a healthy society.

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister and the Governor, in their messages, called upon people to say no to drugs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged everyone to strive towards building a healthy society by staying away from drugs. In a message to mark the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking,' he called upon everyone to work towards creating a drug-free society by fostering positive thinking and values among the youth.

He noted that drugs not only ruin individual lives but also shatter families, thereby negatively impacting society and leading to law-and-order issues. He emphasised that awareness, vigilance, and a sense of social responsibility are crucial for controlling drug abuse and curbing illicit trafficking.

The Chief Minister appealed to everyone to participate and cooperate in achieving the goal of a "Drug-Free Telangana."

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called upon everyone to join hands in preventing drug abuse and promoting a healthy lifestyle for a drug-free society.

Director General of Police C.V. Anand, in his message, stated that drug abuse not only harms individuals but also affects families and society.

“Let us join hands to spread awareness, support prevention, and encourage a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Together, we can build a safer and stronger Telangana,” he posted on ‘X'.

In another post, the DGP stated that drug eradication is not merely the responsibility of the police alone. He said that it is a movement that requires the collective effort of the entire society to move forward unitedly.

“In the fight against drugs… I urge everyone to increase awareness… and call upon all citizens to stay vigilant and become partners in building a drug-free Telangana. The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of the police alone it is a collective movement that requires the active participation of every section of society,” he said.

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