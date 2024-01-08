Say Goodbye To Constipation With Raisins; Here's The Method To Use

Raisins can help boost heart health

Dealing with constipation is no easy task. But fear not, because according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, there is a sweet solution to this discomfort - raisins! These little gems not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also work wonders in aiding digestion and relieving constipation. Ms Mukerjee suggests a simple yet effective method to beat constipation: soak raisins, squeeze, and sip. This easy remedy harnesses the natural properties of raisins to aid digestion and alleviate constipation. So, the next time you are facing digestive discomfort, consider this straightforward solution to promote a healthier and more comfortable digestive experience.

Sharing details in her Instagram post, Ms Mukerjee offered a practical solution to "saying goodbye to constipation" using raisins. The nutritionist advised soaking around 8-10 black raisins overnight, then squeezing the juice into the same water just before consumption, including the remnants. "It helps relieve constipation even in children," she wrote. She shared the advantages of soaking, squeezing, and sipping raisins in her caption, stating:

Soaking black raisins overnight allows them to absorb water, transforming them into a natural source of fibre. The consumed fibre promotes healthy digestion by adding bulk to stool, facilitating smoother bowel movements. The soaking process may enhance these properties, providing a simple and effective remedy for relieving constipation.

So, the next time you find yourself in a bind, consider reaching for a handful of raisins. Raisins, in addition to being a delicious and convenient snack, boast a range of health benefits that make them a valuable addition to a balanced diet. The natural sugars found in raisins, including glucose and fructose, provide a quick and natural energy boost, making them an ideal choice for a pre-workout snack.

Furthermore, the antioxidants present, such as resveratrol, contribute to cell protection by combating free radicals. Raisins also play a role in bone health, offering essential nutrients like calcium and boron. With a notable iron content, they are beneficial for individuals dealing with anaemia or at risk of iron deficiency. Also, the fibre, potassium, and antioxidants in raisins contribute to better heart health by promoting lower blood pressure and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. While enjoying these health benefits, it is essential to consume raisins in moderation due to their calorie and sugar content.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.