Remedies For Acidity: 5 Foods That Can Help You Deal With Acid Reflux

Acidity can cause bowel issues and burning sensation in the chest

When stomach acid seeps back into the oesophagus, acid reflux ensues. Although it occurs frequently, it may also result in difficulties or unfavourable sensations like heartburn. Your diet has an impact on how much stomach acid is produced. Choosing the correct foods to eat is essential for managing acid reflux.

In one of her Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 foods that can help regulate and avoid acidity. She writes, “Despite trying to cut out the right foods, you still may be experiencing acidity. While antacids and other OTC products can tame stomach acid, dietary tweaks will help control symptoms and provide relief from acid reflux.”

5 foods that can help reduce acidity:

1. Rice

Bland starches like rice, pasta are good choices when it comes to foods that are easy on the stomach lining. Rice is easy to digest and does not trigger uncomfortable symptoms. Some researches, also say, that it might help alleviate symptoms like heartburn due to the presence of prebiotic fibre.

2. Banana

Being an excellent source of potassium, this fruit helps to keep acid production in balance. And not only are bananas alkaline, they're also rich in pectin, a soluble fibre that helps keeps food moving through the digestive tract.

3. Cucumber

Cucumbers are an alkaline food and thus neutralize acid in the body by increasing the pH value. Also, cucumber is also one of the most calorie-free foods due to its high-water content (about 95%).

4. Sabja Seeds

Sabja seeds works as a natural coolant for the body and can help to bring relief from acidity and heartburn. When soaked in water, there mucilage content increases and they can help neutralize the excess acids in your stomach.

5. Root Vegetables

Root vegetables are starchy veggies, full of healthy complex carbs and digestible fiber. They don't trigger symptoms like irritation and heartburn. Just don't cook them with excess oil or spices, because those can trigger acid reflux. Root vegetables include potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets.

Add these foods to your daily diet or whenever you experience acidity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.