Ramadan 2025: Here's How To Fast If You Have A Metabolic Disorder

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, requiring abstinence from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. While fasting is obligatory for healthy adults, exemptions are given to children, the elderly, pregnant or nursing women, travellers, and individuals with health conditions, including metabolic disorders. People with metabolic disorders such as diabetes, hypoglycaemia, or thyroid imbalances should consult a healthcare provider before deciding to fast, as prolonged fasting can impact blood sugar levels, metabolism, and overall health. Read on as we share tips you should consider when fasting during Ramadan.

How to fast during Ramadan with a metabolic disorder

1. Consult a healthcare provider

Before starting the fast, individuals with metabolic disorders should seek medical advice to assess whether fasting is safe. A doctor or a registered dietitian can help modify medications, insulin doses, or diet plans to ensure stable metabolic control. Some people may be advised to avoid fasting entirely, while others may be given guidelines to fast safely.

2. Plan a nutrient-dense pre-dawn meal

The pre-dawn meal should include complex carbohydrates (whole grains, oats, brown rice), fibre-rich foods (vegetables, fruits, legumes), and healthy proteins (eggs, yogurt, nuts) to provide sustained energy and prevent sudden spikes or drops in blood sugar levels. Hydration is key, so drinking plenty of water and electrolyte-rich fluids can prevent dehydration and dizziness. Avoiding processed sugars and refined carbs can help stabilise blood glucose levels throughout the day.

3. Monitor blood sugar and symptoms

Regular blood sugar monitoring is crucial for individuals with diabetes or other metabolic disorders. Checking blood glucose levels before, during, and after fasting helps detect fluctuations early. If symptoms of hypoglycaemia (dizziness, confusion, excessive sweating) or hyperglycaemia (extreme thirst, frequent urination, fatigue) appear, breaking the fast immediately is essential to prevent complications.

4. Modify breaking-fast meal wisely

At Iftar, it is important to break the fast gently with easily digestible foods such as dates (in moderation), a protein source, and fibre-rich vegetables to avoid sudden blood sugar spikes. Drinking water before eating solid food helps prevent dehydration. Fried, sugary, or overly processed foods should be avoided, as they can lead to insulin resistance and metabolic imbalances.

5. Adapt medications as needed

Those on insulin or other medications for metabolic disorders should adjust their dosage and timing under medical supervision. Fasting can change how the body metabolises medications, so doses may need to be reduced or shifted to pre-dawn and sunset times to avoid complications.

6. Listen to your body and be flexible

Islam allows exemptions for those whose health may be at risk due to fasting. If fasting worsens health conditions, alternative religious practices such as feeding the needy can be observed instead. Being mindful of one's physical state and adjusting as needed is essential for a safe and spiritually fulfilling Ramadan.

Keep these tips in mind if you want to fast during ramadan as someone with a metabolic disorder.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.