Raksha Bandhan 2018: These Are By Far The Best Rakhi Gift Options For Your Siblings

This Raksha Bandhan, give something healthy to your sibling

Highlights Gift your sibling a gym membership on Raksha Bandhan You could also book a full body check-up Gift a fitness tracker this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2018 falls on August 26. The festival is meant to celebrate the bond between brother and sister. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie beautiful threads known as rakhi, on their brother's wrist. Raksha Bandhan translates into "bond of protection" where brothers pledge to protect their sisters from all adversities in life. Rituals of Raksha Bandhan include brothers showering their sisters with nice and warm gifts while brothers are treated with sweets or chocolates. In the past few years, common gifts during Raksha Bandhan have changed tremendously. Siblings now want to gift each other with the most meaningful and useful gifts on the day of celebration of their bond. So here a few healthy gifts for Raksha Bandhan, which will surprise your sibling with your concern!

Healthy gifting options for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

1. Gym membership

Paying for gym membership is often that one motivation which makes many people give up on their laziness and head to the gym. So in case you feel that your sibling has often talked about joining a gym and is finding excuses to not do it, gift him/her a gym membership. It is motivating and extremely useful! In case your siblings are fond of yoga or dance, you could get membership of a yoga, aerobics or Zumba class. These are some ultimate weight loss regimes which have proved to be extremely effective.

On Raksha Bandhan 2018, gift your sibling a gym membership

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Avoid Packaged Drinks, Try These Super Healthy Drinks Instead

2. Fitness tracker

Well, a fitness tracker will help your fitness-obsessed sibling keep a track of daily fitness routine and progress. It is undoubtedly one of the most thoughtful Raksha Bandha gifting ideas that you will come across this year!

3. Health check-ups

Health experts and fitness endorsers always recommended one thing: get your health check-ups regularly. Health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol level and heart disease might not show symptoms at an early stage. There various services to book an overall health check-up these days. They can be booked online as well. This Raksha Bandhan, remind your sibling that it is important to get at least one full body check-up in a year and gift him with an already booked health check-up for him.

On Raksha Bandhan, book a full body check-up for your sibling

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy

4. Smoothie maker

A smoothie maker will help your sibling have that quick breakfast, which is not as unhealthy as the ones which have ruined their diets many times before. This Raksha Bandhan gift will not be too heavy on your pocket and will also serve a fitness purpose.

Also read: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart

5. A goodie bag with healthy snacks

Instead of giving your siblings a box-full of chocolates, head to a supermarket and chose some healthy snacks for your sibling. These could be a mix of a variety of seeds, nuts like almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts, makhanas (which you can later roast in ghee), protein bars, roasted black chanas, etc. Healthy snacking is important as we look for most unhealthy or salty options for snacking. Unhealthy snacking plays a toll on our daily diet and may also interfere with weight loss regime.

Gift healthy snacks to your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Photo Credit: iStock

What are you waiting for? Get up and buy these amazing healthy gifts for your sibling on Raksha Bandhan 2018.