Rajasthan To Set Up Mental Health Cells In Districts, Jaipur To Get Centre Of Excellence

In a significant step towards strengthening mental healthcare, the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has announced the establishment of Mental Health Care Cells in all districts of the state, along with a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Mental Health in Jaipur.​ The initiative is part of the government's broader vision under ‘Viksit Rajasthan-2047' and the newly announced ‘Raj-Mamta' (Rajasthan Mental Awareness, Monitoring, and Treatment for All) programme, aimed at ensuring universal access to mental healthcare services.​ The Centre's Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) programme is already gaining traction in the state.

​Over 71,000 people have availed counselling services so far.​

Helplines 14416 and 18008914416 are providing immediate mental health support.​

Services are addressing concerns such as stress, anxiety, and depression.​

Officials said the programme has emerged as a crucial support system, particularly for individuals in distress.​

The proposed Centre of Excellence in Jaipur will offer advanced mental health services, including counselling, specialised treatment, and telemedicine facilities.​

It is expected to improve access to expert care, especially for people in remote areas.​

At the same time, district-level Mental Health Care Cells will ensure that residents can access counselling, rehabilitation, and treatment services closer to home, reducing dependence on urban centres.​

With rising concerns around mental health among young people, the government plans targeted interventions under the Raj-Mamta programme.​

Counselling sessions will be conducted in schools and colleges, awareness campaigns will focus on stress management and suicide prevention, and ASHA workers and community volunteers will be trained for early detection of mental health issues.​

Officials indicated that the combined rollout of Raj-Mamta and Tele-MANAS is aimed at creating a comprehensive and accessible mental healthcare system in Rajasthan.​

The initiative reflects a shift towards integrating mental health into mainstream public healthcare, with an emphasis on early intervention, awareness, and community-level support.​

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