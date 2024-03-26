Purple Day For Epilepsy 2024: Yoga Asanas That Can Help In Prevention

Purple Day For Epilepsy 2024: Savasana promotes relaxation and can help reduce stress

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalised). These seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Epilepsy can have various causes, including genetic factors, head trauma, brain infections, stroke, or developmental disorders.

While yoga is often advocated as a complementary therapy for various health conditions, including neurological disorders, there is limited scientific evidence to suggest that yoga can directly prevent epilepsy or reduce the risk of developing it. However, yoga can potentially offer benefits in managing stress, improving overall well-being, and possibly reducing seizure frequency in some individuals. Keep reading as we share yoga asanas that can help prevent epilepsy.

Yoga asanas that can help prevent epilepsy:

1. Savasana

This pose involves lying flat on your back, arms by your sides, and legs slightly apart. It promotes relaxation and can help reduce stress.

2. Balasana

Balasana involves sitting on your heels and bending forward, bringing your forehead to the ground, and stretching your arms out in front of you. It can help calm the mind and relieve tension in the back and shoulders.

3. Paschimottanasana

Sitting with your legs stretched out in front of you, bend forward from the hips, reaching for your feet or shins. This pose can help stretch the spine and hamstrings and promote relaxation.

4. Bhujangasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands beneath your shoulders and lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows close to your body. Cobra pose can help improve posture, stretch the chest and abdomen, and relieve stress.

5. Viparita Karani

Sit next to a wall and swing your legs up so that your heels are resting against the wall and your body forms an L-shape. This pose can help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve circulation.

6. Anjaneyasana

From a kneeling position, step one foot forward and bend the knee, keeping the other knee on the ground. This pose can help stretch the hip flexors and thighs and promote balance and stability.

7. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Start on your hands and knees, tuck your toes, and lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V-shape with your body. Downward dog can help stretch the entire body and relieve tension.

8. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart, then lift your hips toward the ceiling while keeping your shoulders grounded. Bridge pose can help strengthen the back, buttocks, and hamstrings and improve posture.

These yoga poses and breathing techniques can potentially contribute to overall well-being and stress reduction, which may indirectly benefit individuals with epilepsy by helping to manage stress, improve mood, and enhance overall quality of life.

However, individuals with epilepsy need to consult with their healthcare provider before starting any new exercise or relaxation regimen, including yoga, to ensure safety and appropriateness for their condition. It's important to note that yoga should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment for epilepsy, but rather used as a complementary approach in conjunction with standard medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.