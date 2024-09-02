Prunes To Fennel Tea: Nutritionist Shares 5 Foods To Curb Constipation

Some of these foods have antispasmodic properties that ease digestive discomfort

Do you feel uncomfortable after the washroom visit? If yes, you are not alone. Constipation or incomplete bowel movements is a common condition that affects people of all ages. Not being able to pass stools regularly or the inability to empty your bowels can cause mental stress. While some cases need medical treatments, you can also alleviate constipation symptoms by making the right dietary choices. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a post on Instagram, highlighting the benefits of 5 types of food that can aid you with a proper bowel movement.

“Suffering from incomplete bowels? Constipated all the time? Don't feel relieved even after you go to the washroom multiple times? Then try these 5 Foods That Help You Poop Every Day,” she captioned.



Let's take a look:

5 Foods that can help curb constipation

1. Prunes

These small fruits are not just tasty but also incredibly effective for digestion. Prunes are rich in dietary fiber, which promotes regular bowel movements, and contain sorbitol and phenolic compounds that support gastrointestinal health and improve stool consistency.

2. Chia seeds

Loaded with antioxidants and a substantial amount of fiber, chia seeds are excellent for enhancing digestive function. They help to reduce inflammation in the gut and add bulk to your stool, making it easier and more comfortable to pass.

3. Dates

Dates are not only a delicious, naturally sweet snack but also a mild laxative thanks to their high fiber content. Their natural fiber helps to stimulate bowel movements and ensures that you stay regular.

4. Aloe vera juice

Known for its soothing properties, aloe vera juice contains plant mucilage, which reduces inflammation in the digestive tract and acts as a gentle, natural laxative to help keep your digestive system in check.

5. Fennel and cinnamon tea

This herbal tea is a powerhouse for gut health. Fennel has antispasmodic properties that ease digestive discomfort, while cinnamon adds antioxidant benefits. Together, they help cleanse the gut and improve overall digestion, supporting daily bowel regularity.

Try these foods today for better digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.