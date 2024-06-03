Incorporating these protein-rich superfoods into your summer diet will help you stay cool and nourished

Maintaining adequate protein intake during summer is essential to support overall health, as the body requires protein for muscle repair, energy, and immune function, which can be particularly important during hot weather when physical activity levels might increase and heat can stress the body. Protein-rich superfoods are beneficial during this season. These foods are not only high in protein but also provide essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support hydration, energy metabolism, and skin health. Read on as we share a list of protein-rich superfoods you must add to your summer diet.

8 protein-rich superfoods perfect for your summer diet:

1. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is refreshing and cool, making it ideal for hot weather. It's rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, which support muscle repair, bone health, and digestive health. Enjoy it plain or with fresh fruits and honey for a healthy breakfast or snack. It can also be used in smoothies or as a base for dips.

2. Quinoa

Quinoa is light and versatile, perfect for salads and easy to cook. It is a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, it's also high in fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants. Use it as a base for cold salads with vegetables, beans, and a light dressing. It can also be added to soups or used as a side dish.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas can be made into hummus or added to salads for a cool and refreshing dish. It's high in protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, they support digestion, muscle health, and heart health. Make chickpea salad with cucumber, tomatoes, and a lemon-tahini dressing, or enjoy them roasted as a crunchy snack.

4. Edamame

Edamame are young soybeans are quick to prepare and can be served cold. It's high in protein, fibre, and essential amino acids, they support muscle growth, digestive health, and overall nutrition. Enjoy steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt as a snack, or add them to salads and grain bowls.

5. Paneer

Paneer, also known as cottage cheese is light and cool, making it an excellent refreshing snack or meal addition. It's high in protein and calcium, supporting muscle maintenance and bone health. Mix with fresh fruits, use as a topping for toast, or incorporate into salads for added creaminess.

6. Lentils

Lentils are versatile and easy to incorporate into cold salads or soups. They are high in protein, fibre, iron, and folate, supporting muscle health, digestion, and overall energy levels. Prepare lentil salad with vegetables and vinaigrette, or make a chilled lentil soup.

7. Almonds

Almonds are a portable and non-perishable snack perfect for on-the-go. They're high in protein, healthy fats, fibre, and vitamin E, supporting heart health, skin health, and energy. Eat raw or roasted as a snack, add to salads, or blend into smoothies.

8. Tuna

Tuna is light and easy to prepare, great for cool salads and sandwiches. It's high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, supporting muscle repair, brain health, and heart health. Make a tuna salad with light mayo, celery, and lemon juice, or enjoy as a topping for greens or in a sandwich.

Incorporating these protein-rich superfoods into your summer diet will help you stay cool and nourished while enjoying the benefits of essential nutrients for overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.