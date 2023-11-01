Prevention Tips From Air Pollution To Stay Healthy This Festive Season

Firecrackers can worsen air quality and lead to air pollution along with land pollution

Air pollution tends to worsen during festive seasons. This is mainly due to the extensive use of fireworks and firecrackers during these celebrations. Fireworks release various harmful pollutants into the air, including sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter.

These pollutants have adverse effects on both human health and the environment. To prevent air pollution from harming us during festivals like Diwali, several measures can be taken. Keep reading as we discuss preventive tips that can help keep you and your family safe from air pollution this festive season.

To prevent air pollution from harming us during festivals like Diwali, several measures can be taken:

1. Stay indoors

Try to limit your time outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours. Stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you have respiratory issues or are sensitive to pollution.

2. Keep doors and windows closed

Keep your doors and windows closed to prevent polluted air from entering your home. Use air purifiers if available.

3. Avoid exercise outdoors

Avoid jogging or exercising outside when air pollution levels are high. If you must exercise, do so indoors or in a well-ventilated area.

4. Use masks

Wear a high-quality mask whenever you need to go outside, especially during festivities when pollution levels tend to be high. N95 or N99 masks are effective in filtering out harmful pollutants.

5. Limit use of firecrackers

Firecrackers are a major contributor to air pollution during festivals. Minimise their use, or ideally avoid using them altogether to help reduce pollution levels.

6. Opt for eco-friendly alternatives

Choose eco-friendly or noiseless firecrackers if you do decide to celebrate with them. These options produce less smoke and noise, minimising the impact on air quality.

7. Use public transportation or carpool

Reduce vehicular pollution by using public transportation or carpooling with friends and family whenever possible. This can help decrease the number of vehicles on the road and, consequently, pollution levels.

8. Plant trees

Participate in tree planting initiatives or support organisations that focus on afforestation. Trees act as natural filters and can help in improving air quality.

9. Use air purifiers

Consider investing in air purifiers for your home. These devices can help remove pollutants from the air indoors and provide cleaner air for your family.

10. Spread awareness

Educate your friends, family, and community about the impacts of air pollution and how to prevent it. Raising awareness can lead to collective efforts to reduce pollution and its harmful effects.

11. Government initiatives

Governments can implement stricter air pollution regulations, enforce emission norms for vehicles, and promote the use of renewable energy sources to curb overall pollution levels during festive seasons.

12. Public awareness

Conducting awareness campaigns to educate people about the harmful effects of air pollution and encouraging them to opt for eco-friendly celebrations.

Following these prevention tips can help you stay healthy during the festive season by minimising your exposure to air pollution. It is important to prioritise your health and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.