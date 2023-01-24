Preparing Some Soup? Follow This Tip From Nutritionist To Retain Its Nutritive Value

Soups are commonly consumed during the winter season

In the cold winter months, our bodies need something warm and soothing to fight the chilly winds. While woolens help us retain our body heat, certain foods and spices keep us warm from the inside. Soups are one of those foods that are widely enjoyed during winter. They can be prepared by boiling vegetables or meats along with some herbs and spices. All the vegetables that go into the soup make it more nutritious and yummy. However, have you ever thought that simmering the soup for long could have any impact on the nutritional value of the vegetables? If you are planning to make some soup but fear killing all the nutrients of the vegetables, then nutritionist Nmami Agarwal sheds some light on it. In her Instagram Reel, she shares a method that can help retain the nutritive value of the soup.

According to Nmami Agarwal, soup is a meal in itself as it can be quite filling. To make sure that you don't drain out the nutrients from the soup, she suggests that one should use the same water to prepare the soup in which the vegetables were boiled.

This, she says, will ensure that you are not wasting anything while making the soup, especially the essential nutrients and minerals. Doing this will also make the soup healthier and increase its nutritional value.

The nutritionist explains that when we boil the vegetables for the soup, the nutrients get lost in the water. When we make the soup using the same water, the process ensures that there is no loss of nutrients.

Earlier, Nmami Agarwal had shared five winter foods that you can include in your diet. According to her, foods such as pinni, ghee, and gajak are effective in keeping our body warm during winter and in providing the required nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.