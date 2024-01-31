Pregnancy: Signs And Symptoms Of Implantation; Know Method To Calculate Implantation Day

Implantation bleeding is likely to be pink or brown that lasts for a few hours or a day

Are you trying to get pregnant? If yes, then you must be eagerly waiting to see those two pink lines on a pregnancy test. The two-week wait (time between ovulation and the next period) can be a rollercoaster of emotions. It is filled with excitement, anxiety and worry. As a result, you end up taking too many pregnancy tests. However, it is wise to wait for a few days after implantation or till the first day of your missed period. For the unversed, getting pregnant is not a single-step process. Implantation is an essential stage of conception. When the fertilized egg attaches itself to the wall of the uterus, it is called implantation. After successful implantation, you experience a rise in pregnancy hormones that help you get a positive pregnancy test.

Possible signs of implantation

Many experience a few symptoms if implantation has occurred. Below mentioned are a few possible signs of implantation. But remember, not everyone experiences these symptoms, each pregnancy is different from the other.

1. Implantation bleeding

Some experience implantation bleeding a few days before the expected period. It is usually light and more like spotting. It is likely to be pink or brown that lasts for a few hours or a day.

2. Cramps

Implantation cramps are different from PMS cramps in many ways. These cramps are mild and occur continuously for a day or two. You will not require a medicine to stop these.

3. Bloating

After implantation, there is a rise in progesterone that can slow your digestive system, contributing to bloating.

4. Nausea

Slow digestion can also contribute to nausea. After a rise in hCG hormones in the body you may experience symptoms like nausea or heightened smell.

How to calculate your implantation day

Implantation occurs anywhere between 6 to 12 days after ovulation. It mostly takes place on the 8th or 9th after conception. The date completely depends on when you ovulated.

If you know your date of ovulation:

Date of ovulation + 9 days = Date of implantation

If you don't know your date of ovulation:

First day of your last period + 23 days = Date of implantation

(The results of this method depend on the length of your menstrual cycle)

Note: The symptoms and timing of implantation can vary from person to person. For accurate pregnancy results, you should wait for the first day of your missed period.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.