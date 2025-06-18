Chinese Woman Stabbed 22 Times Survives, Thanks To Her Breast Implants

A woman in China miraculously survived a brutal knife attack by a stranger after her breast implants shielded her from a potentially fatal wound. According to the South China Morning Post, the shocking incident took place on May 22 at a shopping mall in southeastern China, when the 30-year-old victim, surnamed Ma, was attacked while getting into a car. She said that the assailant forced his way into the front seat and threatened her with a knife. Despite her cries for help in the parking area, no bystanders responded. The assailant then compelled Ma to pay for parking before forcing her to drive out of the shopping centre and take him to a neighbouring county.

Along the way, the assailant continued to threaten the 30-year-old and demanded she borrow money from her friends after checking her bank account balance, SCMP reported. Then, when the man was briefly distracted, Ma sent a message to her boyfriend, who then tracked her phone location on his computer and contacted the police.

However, when the cops arrived at the scene, the attacker suddenly stabbed Ma 22 times in the chest before turning the knife on himself. The assailant died shortly after. However, Ma miraculously survived the brutal attack.

Doctors said that her breast implants had blocked a potentially fatal injury, with only one wound reaching her lung.

"We counted over 20 stab wounds. Fortunately, I had undergone breast augmentation surgery in the past, and the implant blocked what could have been a fatal blow. Only one stab wound reached my lung," said Ma.

Ma has been discharged from the hospital, but she expressed frustration that the authorities closed the case following the death of her attacker. She said she feels helpless because the matter has been "left unresolved".

"It just feels like I was unlucky to have encountered the suspect. Now that he is dead and the case is closed, there are many things that cannot be undone," she said.

The case has also sparked outrage online.

"Who would have thought breast implants could have this kind of benefit! The plastic surgery clinic deserves a banner of gratitude," wrote one user.

"The fact that the implants accidentally saved her life is so dramatic. It is like something out of a novel. Security loopholes in public places must be taken seriously. People should not have to live in fear every time they go out!" commented another.