Postpartum Superfood: Nutritionist Shares Healthy Panjiri Recipe for New Moms

For new mothers, maintaining a nutritious diet after giving birth is just as important as it was during pregnancy. A well-balanced diet not only benefits the newborn's health but also helps lactating women regain their strength and energy. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Palak Nagpal highlights the importance of one such food – panjiri. Made with atta, nuts, edible gum and ghee, panjiri tastes heavenly and can be stored for a long time as it does not spoil quickly.

Discussing the health benefits of this sweet snack, Palak Nagpal says, "Right after giving birth start eating panjiri as it jumpstarts your body's recovery. Not only will this energise you but it will also curb your sweet cravings and will also help with breastfeeding."

In the caption, she writes, "If you are new mom, you should be including this in your diet. It's also great for someone who has joints pains."

Here is the full recipe for panjiri

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ghee (to pop gond)

1/4 cup gond (edible gum)

1/4 cup mixed nuts and seeds (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds)

1/4 cup dry roasted makhana (fox nuts)

1 cup khapli atta (or ragi atta for variation)

1/2 cup sattu powder

1 tsp fennel seed powder

1 tbsp saunth (dry ginger powder)

1/4th cup black raisins

1 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp ghee (to roast the atta mixture)

Method

1. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan, add gond (edible gum),and fry until it puffs up. Remove and set aside.

2. In the same pan (without adding extra ghee), dry roast almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, pistachios (optional) and makhana until fragrant. Let them cool, then blend into a slightly coarse powder.

3. In a separate kadhai, dry roast khapli atta (or ragi atta) until aromatic. Separately, dry roast sattu powder. Mix both together.

4. Stir in fennel seed powder, saunth (dry ginger powder), cardamom powder and black pepper powder into the blended nut mixture.

5. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a pan, add the roasted atta-sattu mixture and mix well. Remove from heat. Combine with the powdered nuts, seeds, makhan and gond. Add black raisins.

6. Let the panjiri cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

So if you are also a new mom, include panjiri in your diet.

