Post Diwali Detox Tips: Do's And Don'ts For Detoxification After Festive Season Binge

Post Diwali Detox Plan: Stay your morning with lemon water but do not add sugar to it

Highlights Drinking plenty of water can help in detoxification

Resuming exercise is a great way for post-Diwali detox

Eat a balanced diet after the festivals

Diwali is a festival of light and happiness, and this day is celebrated with sweets and tasty pakwans. Perhaps in the older times, people never had to worry about post-festival detox or post festive weight loss like today. This is because never in the past centuries, people at large have restricted their daily physical activities like many do today while doing a desk job, using personal vehicles, enjoying fast food, and suffering from too much stress.

Today people often complain about bloated stomach, acidity or constipation after the festivities, because weak digestive system and poor body metabolism cannot manage the excess intake of sweets and deep-fried food.

In such situations, people can adopt a detox diet to flush out the toxins from the body while giving good rest to their liver and kidney. Here are some of the key do's and don'ts for detoxification after festive seasons.

Post Diwali detox tips

1. Avoid artificial Sugar Consumption

Post-Diwali, avoid taking artificial sugar-laden food for 1 to 2 weeks. Say no to consuming sweets, bakeries, and colas after Diwali so that your system gets time to recover and no more burdened with sweets.

Avoid eating sugar after the festive season for a few days

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Hot lemon water in the morning

Post Diwali, begin your day by drinking a glass of warm water with half a spoon of lemon juice but do not add sugar to it. The lemon water will help your body to detox fast.

Also read: Shed That Unwanted Post-Diwali Weight With This Simple Detox Plan

3. Keep hydrated

Drink at least 8 to 9 glass of waters every day to keep your body maximum hydrated and so there is adequate fluid in the body to flush out the toxins through urine and sweat.

Drink enough water to keep your body hydrated

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avoid meat

Post Diwali, keep your meals light to put the least pressure on your digestions, hence go for plant protein and avoid red meat that is difficult to digest.

Also read: If You Have Overdone Diwali Festivities, This 'At Home' Workout By Kayla Itsines Is All You Need: Post-Diwali Detox Tips

5. Add more fibre

Fibre is a natural detoxifying agent hence, add a lot of fibre to your diet, post Diwali. You can do by adding cucumber, carrots, salads, sprouts, and by adding more leafy green vegetables.

(Ms. Avni Kaul is a Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator and Founder of NutriActivania)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.