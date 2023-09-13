Poor Gut Health? These 9 Foods Can Help Control Bowel Movement

These foods help control bowel movements by providing fibre

Diet plays a crucial role in improving or worsening gut health. Consuming a diet rich in fibre, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and probiotics (healthy bacteria found in fermented foods like yogurt or sauerkraut) can promote a healthy gut. Fibre, in particular, is beneficial as it helps regulate bowel movements, promotes regularity, and prevents constipation.

On the other hand, a diet low in fibre, high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can lead to poor gut health. Such a diet may cause inflammation, disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, and contribute to gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea or constipation.

Certain foods can help control unnecessary bowel movements. Soluble fibre found in foods like oats, bananas, and apples can add bulk to the stool and assist in reducing diarrhoea. Similarly, consuming foods rich in insoluble fibre, such as whole grains, nuts, and seeds, can promote bowel regularity and prevent constipation. To help you better understand how you can control your gut health, below we list foods you can incorporate into your daily diet for better bowel movement.

9 Foods to help better manage bowel movements:

1. Apples

Apples contain a natural laxative called pectin, which helps promote healthy bowel movements. Apples are also abundant in fibre which as discussed, facilitates better digestion.

2. Prunes

Prunes similar to apples are high in fibre and contain a natural laxative called sorbitol, which can soften the stool and improve bowel regularity.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of fibre and can absorb water, forming a gel-like substance that helps add bulk to the stool and promotes regular bowel movements.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help improve gut health and regulate bowel movements.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are high in fibre and magnesium, which can help soften the stool and facilitate bowel movements.

6. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a good source of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements.

7. Oats

Oats are high in soluble fibre, which can add bulk to the stool and regulate bowel movements. They are also a healthier alternative to refines flour and rice.

8. Lentils

Lentils are rich in fibre and can help improve bowel movements by adding bulk to the stool. Lentils are also versatile which makes it easier to incorporate them into our daily diet.

9. Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the digestive system, improving bowel movements.

These foods help control bowel movements by providing fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and helps stimulate regular contractions of the intestines. They also contain natural laxatives or compounds that soften the stool, making it easier to pass. Additionally, some foods like yogurt and ginger support healthy digestion and soothe the digestive system, promoting regular bowel movements. However, it's important to note that if you experience persistent or concerning bowel issues, it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional for appropriate guidance and diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.