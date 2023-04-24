Plant-Based Diet: 6 Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diet & Tips To Help You Follow It

A plant-based diet can provide us with a variety of benefits and is highly nutritive

A plant-based diet is a type of dietary pattern that focuses on consuming mostly or entirely foods that come from plants. This includes fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Plant-based diets may also include non-animal sources of protein such as tofu or tempeh. In this article, we share many benefits of following a plant-based diet. We also discuss tips to help you follow this diet.

There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet, including:

1. Reduced risk of chronic diseases

A plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. This is likely due to the fact that plant-based diets are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, and also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

2. Better digestive health

Plant-based foods are rich in fibre, which helps to support healthy digestion and prevent constipation. A diet that is high in fibre has also been linked to a reduced risk of colon cancer.

3. Improved blood sugar control

Plant-based diets are naturally low in sugar and high in fibre, which makes them beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

4. Increased energy

Plant-based diets are typically lighter and easier to digest than diets high in animal products. This can lead to increased energy levels and a greater sense of well-being.

5. Improved mood

Studies have shown that consuming more plant-based foods can improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

6. Environmental sustainability

Plant-based diets are more sustainable for the environment than diets high in animal products. This is because animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and uses large amounts of water and other resources.

If you are interested in adopting a plant-based diet, making small changes in your diet starting today can help you get on the right path. Read on as we share some easy tips to help you follow a plant-based diet.

Here are some tips to help you get started:

Start by incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet gradually. The step towards avoiding dairy and meat can come later in this process. This can help your body adjust to the changes.

Focus on consuming whole plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These are abundant in complex carbs that help reduce cravings and keep you fuller for longer.

Try new plant-based foods and recipes to keep things interesting and prevent boredom. Don't let the absence of dairy and meat convince you that a plant-based diet is boring or monotonous.

Make sure you are consuming enough protein, iron, calcium, and other nutrients that are essential for optimal health. Avoiding certain foods does not mean you deprive yourself of all nutrients.

Plan your meals and snacks ahead of time to make sure you have plenty of plant-based options available. This will also help you order food according to your preference when you are eating outside.

Seek support from friends and family who are also interested in adopting a plant-based diet, or join a support group.

In conclusion, a plant-based diet can be a healthy and sustainable dietary pattern that offers many benefits for overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.