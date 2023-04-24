Plant-Based Diet: 6 Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diet & Tips To Help You Follow It

A plant-based diet is a type of dietary pattern that focuses on consuming mostly or entirely foods that come from plants. This includes fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Plant-based diets may also include non-animal sources of protein such as tofu or tempeh. In this article, we share many benefits of following a plant-based diet. We also discuss tips to help you follow this diet.
There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet, including:
1. Reduced risk of chronic diseases
A plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. This is likely due to the fact that plant-based diets are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, and also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.
2. Better digestive health
Plant-based foods are rich in fibre, which helps to support healthy digestion and prevent constipation. A diet that is high in fibre has also been linked to a reduced risk of colon cancer.
3. Improved blood sugar control
Plant-based diets are naturally low in sugar and high in fibre, which makes them beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.
4. Increased energy
Plant-based diets are typically lighter and easier to digest than diets high in animal products. This can lead to increased energy levels and a greater sense of well-being.
5. Improved mood
Studies have shown that consuming more plant-based foods can improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.
6. Environmental sustainability
Plant-based diets are more sustainable for the environment than diets high in animal products. This is because animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and uses large amounts of water and other resources.
If you are interested in adopting a plant-based diet, making small changes in your diet starting today can help you get on the right path. Read on as we share some easy tips to help you follow a plant-based diet.
Here are some tips to help you get started:
- Start by incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet gradually. The step towards avoiding dairy and meat can come later in this process. This can help your body adjust to the changes.
- Focus on consuming whole plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These are abundant in complex carbs that help reduce cravings and keep you fuller for longer.
- Try new plant-based foods and recipes to keep things interesting and prevent boredom. Don't let the absence of dairy and meat convince you that a plant-based diet is boring or monotonous.
- Make sure you are consuming enough protein, iron, calcium, and other nutrients that are essential for optimal health. Avoiding certain foods does not mean you deprive yourself of all nutrients.
- Plan your meals and snacks ahead of time to make sure you have plenty of plant-based options available. This will also help you order food according to your preference when you are eating outside.
- Seek support from friends and family who are also interested in adopting a plant-based diet, or join a support group.
In conclusion, a plant-based diet can be a healthy and sustainable dietary pattern that offers many benefits for overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.