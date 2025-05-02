Performing These 8 Exercises Daily Can Help In Weight Management

Exercising can significantly help in weight management by boosting metabolism, burning calories, building lean muscle mass, and improving overall body composition. Regular physical activity also regulates hormones related to appetite, stress, and fat storage, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. Beyond just burning calories, exercise improves insulin sensitivity and cardiovascular health, which supports long-term weight control. When combined with a balanced diet, the right types of exercise can be especially effective in managing weight by increasing daily energy expenditure and promoting fat loss while preserving muscle. Keep reading as we share exercises you can practice to better manage your weight.

8 Exercises that help in weight management

1. Brisk walking

Walking is a simple yet effective low-impact exercise that can contribute to weight management, especially for beginners. Brisk walking increases heart rate, burns calories, and can be sustained for long periods without putting stress on the joints. Walking for 30–60 minutes a day can help burn fat, improve mood, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It's also easy to incorporate into daily life by walking to work, using stairs, or taking evening strolls.

2. Jogging or running

These are more intense forms of cardiovascular exercise that burn a high number of calories and improve cardiovascular endurance. Running not only helps in reducing visceral fat (fat stored around organs) but also builds stronger bones and improves stamina. Interval running, alternating between sprints and light jogging, can be particularly effective for fat burning. Just 30 minutes of jogging can burn up to 300–500 calories depending on intensity and body weight.

3. Cycling

Whether done outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is a fun and effective way to manage weight. It improves leg strength and endurance, and burns a significant amount of calories without stressing the joints. A moderate cycling session for 30–60 minutes can burn 400–800 calories. It also boosts metabolism and can help tone the lower body, especially thighs and calves.

4. Strength training

Strength training builds muscle, which in turn increases the resting metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories even at rest. Unlike cardio, which burns calories during the session, strength training keeps the calorie burn going for hours afterward due to the muscle repair process. Regular lifting helps maintain lean muscle mass during weight loss, preventing the metabolism from slowing down.

5. High-intensity interval training

HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or lower intensity. This method is highly effective for burning fat and improving metabolic rate. HIIT workouts, even if only 20–30 minutes long, can burn more calories than traditional workouts and keep the body in a fat-burning state for hours after completion. It's ideal for people with limited time who want fast results.

6. Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that burns calories, tones muscles, and is gentle on the joints, making it perfect for people with injuries or joint pain. Different strokes work different muscle groups, improving strength and cardiovascular health. A 30-minute swim can burn between 250–400 calories, depending on the intensity.

7. Yoga

While yoga may not burn as many calories as cardio, it is excellent for stress reduction, hormone regulation, and building lean muscle, all crucial factors in weight management. Certain types like power yoga or vinyasa flow can raise heart rate and burn more calories. Yoga also encourages mindfulness, which can help reduce emotional eating and improve diet choices.

8. Jumping rope

Jumping rope is a high-intensity cardio workout that improves coordination, burns fat quickly, and strengthens the legs and core. It's very efficient, just 10 minutes of skipping can burn as many calories as running an 8-minute mile. It can be done at home, requires minimal equipment, and boosts both aerobic and anaerobic fitness, making it a great option for weight management.

Incorporate these exercises into your routine to better maintain your weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.