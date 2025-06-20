International Yoga Day 2025: 6 Yoga Asanas To Practice Daily For Weight Management

Yoga involves various postures, also known as asanas, that range from gentle to vigorous. The postures are designed to stretch and strengthen the body, including muscles, joints, and organs. Through regular practice, yoga can improve muscle tone and decrease body fat, resulting in better weight management.

One of the ways yoga helps in weight management is by reducing stress levels, which can trigger overeating and weight gain. Yoga can reduce anxiety and stress hormones like cortisol. When cortisol levels are high, it can result in an increase in fat storage, especially around the midsection. Yoga helps to lower stress, leading to better hormone balance and in turn better weight management.

Yoga can also increase our awareness of our body, which is useful in managing weight. Yoga teaches us to listen to our bodies and to understand our hunger and satiety signals. With regular practice, we can develop more mindful eating habits, and avoid overeating which often leads to weight gain.

Yoga also improves overall metabolism, which helps in weight management. By practicing asanas, we can increase muscle mass and decrease body fat percentage. This combination leads to a higher metabolic rate, which means our body can burn calories more efficiently.

On 11th International Day of Yoga, we share yoga asanas you can try to help maintain a healthy weight.

International Yoga Day 2025: Yoga asanas to practice daily for weight management:

1. Adho mukha svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

International Yoga Day 2025: Bhujangasana can help control back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

4. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

The bow pose can help keep your digestion healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

6. Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

In conclusion, yoga is an excellent tool for weight management as it can help in reducing stress levels, increase awareness of our bodies, and improve overall metabolism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.