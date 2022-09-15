PCOS & Weight Loss: 9 Tips To Keep In Mind When Trying To Lose Weight With PCOS

PCOS & Weight Loss: Foods rich in protein and fibre are beneficial for people with PCOS

PCOS is a hormonal condition that stands for polycystic ovary syndrome. While PCOS is typically thought of as a problem with fertility, it actually has many more aspects and causes a lot more issues for women who have it on a regular basis.

The issue of weight gain is one such issue that affects women. Many women with PCOS also have insulin resistance, which makes it difficult for the body to turn blood glucose into energy. In order to balance sugar levels, the body must create more insulin. More than half of women with PCOS are obese, and insulin resistance is a common contributor to obesity.

These factors along with hormonal imbalances caused by PCOS can make losing weight a very difficult task. In this article, we list some tips that can help smoothen this journey for you.

9 Tips to remember when trying to lose weight with PCOS:

1. Eat sufficient protein

When following a diet, protein promotes feelings of fullness and helps to balance blood sugar. It might also promote weight loss by lowering cravings, increasing calories burned, and controlling hunger hormones.

2. Reduce carbs

Due to the effect that carbohydrates have on insulin levels, reducing your carb intake may help you control PCOS. Insulin resistance, which occurs when your cells fail to recognise the effects of the hormone insulin, affects about 70% of women with PCOS. Additionally, women with PCOS may benefit from a low-glycemic diet. The glycemic index (GI) assesses how rapidly a specific item increases blood sugar levels.

3. Eat more fibre

You might feel fuller for longer on fewer calories by increasing your fibre intake. Furthermore, unlike sugary carbs, complex, high-fibre carbs won't spike your blood sugar and increase your appetite. In one study, women with PCOS but not women without PCOS who consumed more fibre had reduced levels of insulin resistance, total body fat, and belly fat.

4. Consume more probiotics

The maintenance of weight and metabolism may be impacted by healthy gut bacteria. According to studies, PCOS patients may have less healthy intestinal bacteria than people who don't have PCOS. Furthermore, recent studies indicate that some probiotics may help people lose weight.

5. Eat healthy fats

Including a lot of healthy fats in your diet may help you manage weight loss and other PCOS symptoms while also making you feel more satiated after meals. Adding healthy fats to meals can actually increase stomach volume and curb hunger, despite the fact that they are high in calories. You might eat fewer calories overall as a result of this. Olive oil, coconut oil, nut butter, avocado, and other types of healthy fats are a few examples.

6. Avoid packed & sugary foods

Reduce your intake of some harmful foods as another way to lose weight with PCOS. Processed foods and sugary foods can cause insulin resistance, which is linked to obesity, and increase blood sugar levels. Sugar may be digested differently by women with PCOS than by those without it.

7. Exercise regularly

Exercise is a tried-and-true method to promote weight loss. Despite losing less fat than women without PCOS, the exercise program did help PCOS patients lose belly fat and improve their insulin sensitivity. Weightlifting has also been demonstrated to benefit women that have PCOS.

8. Manage your mental health

Managing your stress can help you control your weight since stress is a risk factor for weight growth. Your adrenal glands produce the hormone cortisol, which is released in response to stress. Insulin resistance and weight gain are connected to persistently high cortisol levels. Tension and sadness may also further affect one's appetite which later influences our weight.

9. Focus on your sleep

Sleep is becoming increasingly well recognised as essential to your health. If you have PCOS, you may have sleep problems including insomnia, sleep apnea, and excessive daytime sleepiness. Insufficient sleep has been demonstrated to enhance the activity of hunger-inducing chemicals like ghrelin and cortisol, which could lead you to eat unnecessarily throughout the day.

Finally, make sure to speak to your doctor regarding your weight loss journey. PCOS can slow down weight loss and also cause weight gain. Your doctor can help you navigate the best diets and workouts to manage and reduce your weight as someone with PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.