PCOS: Best Workouts For Women With PCOS

PCOS: Yoga and other mind-body workouts can also elevate mood

There is no doubt that those with polycystic ovarian syndrome must engage in regular physical activity (PCOS). Along with many other health advantages, regular exercise helps with weight management, and mood improvement can aid with fertility and lowers illness risk.

Here are some great, enjoyable activities for people with PCOS to do whether you're ready to start moving your body for the enjoyment and health advantages or if you already exercise regularly and want to push your body more. These workout regimes not only improve PCOS symptoms but also improve the health of other organs in the body and improve bodily functions.

Best exercises for people with PCOS:

1. Cardio

If you are exercising moderately, your heart rate will likely be between 50 and 70 per cent of its maximum during these sessions. Subtract your age from 220 to determine your maximal heart rate. Walking, bicycling, dancing, and participating in aerobics classes are all examples of aerobic exercises that fall under this category. Every day, spend 30 to 45 minutes walking on a treadmill or outside. Attend an aerobics class at a gym or online. Step, dancing, boxing, and spinning are a few examples.

2. Interval training

Interval training allows you to exercise at various intensities, though not always at your maximum heart rate as with HIIT. To keep your heart rate up during this type of training, various activities are frequently performed in the same session. Set up six stations and design your own interval training plan where you work out for one to two minutes at each. Some instances could be:squats, jumping jacks\ lunges, crunches and bicep curls.

3. Mind-body regimes

Research indicates that women with PCOS have a more prominent physical reaction to stress and discomfort. Yoga, Pilates, and tai chi are examples of mind-body workouts that can not only burn calories but also lower stress levels, which can increase PCOS symptoms. These workouts improve our mental as well as physical health.

4. Strength training

In order to increase muscle, strength training entails employing weights, resistance bands, or your own body weight. This kind of exercise can aid in the development of strong bones and muscles. By increasing your muscle mass, you may be able to burn more calories when at rest and keep a healthy weight. Essentially any workouts that increase our muscles can help boost our metabolism.

5. HIIT

The goal of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is to balance short bursts of intensive exercise with rest periods. Burpees, tuck leaps, and mountain climbers are examples of typical HIIT workouts. In a study, it was discovered that obese women enjoyed HIIT workouts more than they did continuous, moderate-to-vigorous exercise. The ability to enjoy exercise is crucial for maintaining a routine over time.

In conclusion, adding the right workout regime can greatly influence and improve your PCOS symptoms. These exercise regimes not only help manage but also improve hormone levels in the body. Make sure to also add healthy foods to your diet. Foods that help improve PCOS symptoms and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.