Osteoporosis: Can Yoga Asanas Reduce Osteoporosis Pain?

Vrikshasana can help manage symptoms of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition that makes our bones become brittle and weak. This makes our bones prone to breaking and cracking. Bone is a type of tissue that is repeatedly remodeled and rebuilt. When the formation of new bone cannot keep up with the degeneration of the existing bone, osteoporosis develops.

You can incorporate yoga into your osteoporosis treatment regimen. It can aid in symptom relief, bone health improvement, and decreased risk of problems. After menopause, yoga may also promote bone density.

How does yoga reduce Osteoporosis symptoms?

There are various ways in which yoga can improve Osteoporosis symptoms. Adding yoga to your workout routine can result in long-term benefits to your bones. Here's how yoga helps people with Osteoporosis:

Improves posture

Improves full body coordination

Increases bone density

Increases flexibility

Improves balance

Increases motion abilities

Which yoga asanas can help people with Osteoporosis?

Certain yoga poses focus on certain aspects of our physical and mental health. Treating Osteoporosis requires strengthening the bones. Here are 4 yoga poses that can help manage Osteoporosis:

1. Adho Mukha Shvanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Dandasana

This asana is similar to a plank position

Lie with your face facing the floor

Get in a push-up position

Instead of placing weight on your hands, fold your arms

At this point, your forearms and feet should be on the body part touching the ground

Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 min repeat 2-3 times

4. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

In conclusion, yoga may pose helpful in reducing the symptoms of Osteoporosis. Along with this, make sure to also follow a diet that improves the help of your bones and joints.

