Nutritionist Warns Of Metformin's Impact On Overall Health, Recommends Tips

In today's fast-paced world, many face a multitude of health issues, ranging from chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension to mental health concerns like anxiety. While medicinal drugs can offer relief and treatment, a significant number of these medications come with unwanted side effects. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some side effects of a commonly used drug, Metformin, typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes. “Metformin is one of the most common drugs used and if you are taking metformin, you are at risk of certain nutritional deficiencies,” the nutritionist says in a latest video posted to her Instagram. She explains that Metformin “limits the absorption of Vitamin B-12”, Folate and Magnesium in our body.

Dr Batra advises, “Especially if you are trying to conceive, make sure you are having folic acid supplements if you are on metformin. And thirdly, magnesium. It limits the absorption in small intestine and reabsorption through kidneys. So, make sure you are having a magnesium rich diet or consider taking supplements.”

The nutritionist recommends specific supplements for those taking Metformin. She noted in her caption that Vitamin B12 is “one of the most commonly recognized deficiencies linked to Metformin use.” Metformin may impair the absorption of Vitamin B12 in the small intestine, so check your levels and supplement accordingly.

Metformin can also affect the absorption of folate, Dr Batra says. “Therefore, if you're planning to conceive and are on Metformin, you should supplement with folic acid,” she wrote.

The nutritionist also revealed that long-term treatment with Metformin can disrupt magnesium absorption in the intestines and its reabsorption through the kidneys.

For people with diabetes, nutritionist Batra recommends paying attention to a food's glycemic load. A low glycemic load is a measure of how foods affect blood sugar levels, taking into account both the speed at which a food raises blood sugar and the amount of food consumed.

Foods with a low glycemic load are beneficial for managing diabetes, as they raise blood sugar levels gradually and prevent sudden spikes. This helps maintain steady blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.