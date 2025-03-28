Nutritionist Suggests Two Key Nutrients To Cure Postpartum Brain Fog

New moms, are you struggling with postpartum challenges? You are not alone. Postpartum brain fog is a real concern for many new mothers. But don't worry – nutritionist Lovneet Batra has addressed this issue and shared two key nutrients that can help in recovery. In a video posted on Instagram, the nutritionist says, “If you are a new mom and you are experiencing brain fog then you are not alone. It could be because of changing hormones.” Her caption reads, “Ever walked into a room and forgot why you were there? Struggling to focus since having a baby? Postpartum brain fog is real.”

While discussing the possible reasons behind postpartum brain fog, Lovneet Batra explains, “After birth, hormonal shifts, sleepless nights and the mental load of motherhood can leave you feeling forgetful, scattered and mentally exhausted.”

According to the nutritionist, here are two key nutrients that can help people regain clarity

1. Omega-3 fatty acids

Lovneet mentions that Omega-3 Fatty Acids “supports brain function, reduces inflammation and improves mood.” Moreover, she mentions, “DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is essential for replenishing brain cells depleted during pregnancy.” Foods include fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines), chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, algae oil, eggs and ghee. The nutritionist states, “Add 1 tbsp of flaxseed powder to your smoothie or enjoy grilled salmon for lunch!”

2. Choline

According to Lovneet, Choline is “vital for memory, focus and neurotransmitter production. It also supports brain development in breastfeeding babies.” Foods like eggs (especially the yolk), soybeans, chicken, broccoli and cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower. Lovneet mentions, “Have boiled eggs for breakfast or snack on roasted soybeans.”

The nutritionist also shares, “During pregnancy, if you are depleted with your Omega-3 and Choline reserves. So try to replenish these reserves, and you will feel much better.”

“Small daily changes = Sharper focus & better brain function!” the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.