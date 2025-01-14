Nutritionist Suggests Key Tips To Cope With PMS Cravings

Do you find yourself craving ice cream, chocolates, chips, or other junk food before your period? Don't worry — Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) cravings are experienced by many women. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has recently shared an Instagram post to explain the reasons behind these cravings and how to handle them effectively.

"You eat mindfully for three weeks. But then just before your periods, you cannot stop yourself from reaching out for that chocolate or for a tub of ice cream. PMS cravings happen due to a change in the levels of our hormones. In the luteal phase, the estrogen levels drop whereas the progesterone levels peak. At the same time, insulin sensitivity is low," she says in a video.

Ms Malhotra noted that these factors collectively lead to sugar cravings, as the body releases serotonin – the "feel-good" hormone – when we consume something starchy or sweet.

According to the nutritionist, people should listen to their body's signals, as it is perfectly fine to enjoy a small portion of dark chocolate or even indulge in their favourite ice cream. However, she cautioned against overindulging, as consuming excessive amounts can worsen PMS by adding a “burden of guilt.”

Here are a few ways through which women can keep control of their PMS cravings

1. Complex carbs

Women can satisfy their starch or sugar cravings with complex carbohydrates, which offer numerous health benefits. These foods gradually increase serotonin levels and help sustain them for a longer period. Some excellent options include brown rice, sweet potatoes, beans, legumes, quinoa and oats.

2. Dry fruits

Dry fruits such as raisins, dried berries, prunes, or dates are rich in natural sugars. Consuming dry fruits can be a healthier way to satisfy sweet cravings without the harmful effects of refined sugar.

3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a "great option" due to its antioxidants and minerals. However, Ms Malhotra advises keeping portion sizes in check to avoid overindulgence.

4. Foods that boost serotonin

Include foods like eggs, soy, tofu, salmon, spinach, yoghurt, fermented foods and dark chocolate in your diet to naturally boost serotonin levels.

5. Plenty of water

Stay hydrated, as thirst can sometimes be mistaken for hunger. Drinking water or opting for fennel tea can help manage cravings.

6. Distract yourself

Engage in activities to take your mind off cravings, such as going for a walk, calling a friend, or playing a game. Keeping your mind busy can reduce the urge to indulge.

Keep these points in mind if you want to better manage PMS cravings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.